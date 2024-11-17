Many objects in the blood appear as solid when looking at the blood, such as these:
But when time lapsed you can see this one growing and producing more of itself via channels before becoming overcome by a gel growth.
The 30x time lapse taken was sped up by 8 x here. The whole hi res file was over 40gb so sorry about the quality. In looking at the actions in depth there was an incredible amount of activity around the outer edge as well that wouldn’t normally be seen.
What is it?
Remembering Harold Kautz Vella
A relationship of fungi and insect (morgellans) produces a transformation via spores. Needs certain metals for this transformation.
Why advanced morgellans victims feel like creepy crawling demonic entities are within-symptoms of mad cow with nerve endings gone haywire at the neural level of brain. The metals…
Are you familiar with a sentient substance called Black Goo? Some call this Graphene Oxide, but I'm not really too sure. Check out the Rumble and YouTube channels of Harald Kautz Vella: https://www.youtube.com/@HaraldKautzArchive I watched this video and I'm out of my depth here with having limited knowledge of Quantum Theory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMCll7dulqk