A blood sample that's hard to explain.
Works on planes, took Brazilian shot. Short post.
A blood sample I couldn't walk away from for nearly a day. Never seen such variety in one sample.
Person works on planes, took Brazilian shot, young, not feeling well..
Not being fussy here with quality, just want some feedback if anyone has seen this variety before.
Time lapse. Have large ones and will see if I can load them one day.
Something nice for a change, a med, will follow up next post.
Will be away for a week or so. Thanks for being here.
Same blood.
Thanks Neo ,
All your input Much Appreciated.
Regards,
Matt
Hi Matt
As a trained Microbiologist and Holistic Health Practitioner of over 35 years I have never seen anything like the kelp forest your photos above show. The earlier shots are common Heinz Bodies and RBC signs of a systemic Vitamin C and antioxidant deficiency thats been around for a while and parasitic infection that has gone out of control, but not being able to see the rest of the patients blood to see if it is everywhere - but from what you've shown it looks pretty much that - systemic.
Kindest regards
David Holden, ND, MS, Dip.Biochem.
Naturopathic Oncologist & Nutritional Biochemist