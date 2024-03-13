matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Mar 19, 2024

Thanks Neo ,

All your input Much Appreciated.

Regards,

Matt

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David Holden's avatar
David Holden
Mar 14, 2024

Hi Matt

As a trained Microbiologist and Holistic Health Practitioner of over 35 years I have never seen anything like the kelp forest your photos above show. The earlier shots are common Heinz Bodies and RBC signs of a systemic Vitamin C and antioxidant deficiency thats been around for a while and parasitic infection that has gone out of control, but not being able to see the rest of the patients blood to see if it is everywhere - but from what you've shown it looks pretty much that - systemic.

Kindest regards

David Holden, ND, MS, Dip.Biochem.

Naturopathic Oncologist & Nutritional Biochemist

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