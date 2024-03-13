A blood sample I couldn't walk away from for nearly a day. Never seen such variety in one sample.

Person works on planes, took Brazilian shot, young, not feeling well..

Not being fussy here with quality, just want some feedback if anyone has seen this variety before.

Time lapse. Have large ones and will see if I can load them one day.

Something nice for a change, a med, will follow up next post.

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Will be away for a week or so. Thanks for being here.

Same blood.