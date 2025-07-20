Not often I see these in the blood, but it still always makes me take a second look.

A Human hair?, with root.

Blood anomalies over the last month.

You can see the cells this generates coming from the center towards the 5 o’clock mark. I have posted time lapses of these previously and they are like a black gel that the white blood cells can travel through. This is a big one.

There are 3 or 4 new cell generating objects in our blood now and I wonder if they all produce differing cells.

?

1 of 10 guitars. A tad bent, might have been Jimmies.

From skin, CBD fiber plus.

Not my usual, but couldn’t resist when I saw it, just seems so on target today. I can bend over backwards to help people, but never forwards. Been my motto for a long time. Thanks Ami.

A very low level Gel contaminated bubble with membrane and syncells that attract the bots to cluster.

Fair warning - the next post will be moderated.

Share

Leave a comment

Share matt’s microscopy