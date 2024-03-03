Be almost embarrassing to whip this one out in this world of bigger is better. Pic taken with a full frame one that came with interesting free software….

Skin, micro, uv.

Hair macro, arm, uv . Some sections very bright or banded. The areas of my lower legs that have not itched for months now, post the peroxide treatment, had very little, interesting anomaly.

Gold, black, brown, purple and a wee morg just hanging out together.

Scars look neat. At this mag there were heaps of these. Couldnt get a pic without at least one morg.

Skin.

I have been looking at skin and eyes for a while with the uv but hadn’t seen anything I considered extra ordinary. There were some people that cant look into it even briefly where it doesn’t bother me or many others. The retina did look a bit glowey in a few, but the current hype still surprised me. Its great for lighting up the fibers though. There is a noticeable increase in them everywhere I have looked that is open to the environment. Someone looked in their attic and there was none. Worthy of research there.

Neural network for a camera? No thanks.

Send it all there? No Thanks, and I didn’t fill any survey out so that’s B.S..

Now, on to that loaded question.

Stack has followers, didn’t really notice it until lately. Seems like a subtle conditioning tool that is effective on kids, like in tikytoks, fakebooks and instagrims. Or was it just notifications of followers now appearing and always there?. I would like an opt out if there was one.

Subscribers was fine and never having been a follower I find it hard to click that “follow” button for some reason. Please don’t feel insulted if I don’t return follows. We need more real leaders, not followers. Just a word you say?

Perhaps just use subscribe and boycott any follows, or is that being pedantic? After looking into it I can see others followers but not mine and that’s the help bit. Is it possible? Is there a good reason to follow and not subscribe? Does it avoid the email that clutters my inbox if I follow instead of subscribing?

The most powerful gang are the ones we are dealing with today that have Ai on their side and a depop agenda, plus their minions / sheep in Suits and uniforms who are just followers all, of orders.

I am not even a good team player, even after assembling a few over the years. Black sheep? Don’t even like that expression now as the sheep connotations disturb me today - Followers

Regardless of the above comments, I appreciate all who spread the truth of what’s going on today and Following, well is just a word after all.

Just a late sunday rant.

Thoughts?

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