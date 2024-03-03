matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Tami
Mar 3, 2024

One issue I have with the UV light is that estheticians have been using them for a long time as well as dermatologists to see various skin issues. They see sebum the same way that Ana posted. I saw her on something where she noted that some of us think it’s that(sebum) and it’s not but I don’t see anyone posting the obvious things that will also show up with UV. We need to be able to rule out what is normal and what is abnormal. All kinds of fibers that are made from plastics are going to show up glowing so I don’t see how we can know the difference between what people call a morgellons fiber or a nylon fiber. I spent lots of hours looking at the fibers in the mask with my cheap microscope and I did not come to a conclusion that felt strong enough to post on a forum. I still had doubts as to if I am looking at normal lint.(after comparing what I took out of my pocket and looked at with what was in the masks) I also felt that the way the fiber moved in Dr Ana’s interview was exactly what I observed mask fibers as well as lint do. Of course the static is going to cause it to move as your finger gets near it. I worry about the same thing with the live blood because it is in an open room where fibers are going to be floating around in the air and how are we sure that they are not just lint sticking to the slides or landing on the blood? What are the controls? I am not a scientist but am a very curious layperson. Soon I will hopefully have the use of a Darkfield microscope and be able to start observing the blood that way. Even dr ryan coke was just walking across the room with the vaccine on a slide (on the highwire episode) and to me that could pick up anything,couldn’t it? Is there a way to have a clean room where there is a negative/positive pressure that would help keep the dust away? I’ve looked all over my house with the IV light which can be quite alarming in a old house that I am remodeled 😂 the ceiling of the bathroom in our humid climate looks like a jungle with that light. I won’t be putting off that room any longer!

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Mar 3, 2024Edited

Hi Matt,

Thank you for continued open sharing of your work as I am also continuing to do so. Since you've been able to reduce the amount of synthetic biology in you, you now have to decouple from the psionic ELF generators that will still latch onto your neurons (organic brain and CNS) and keep you from clear independent thought. Please consider an on body and in home dual ELF and scalar generator to keep you cognitively clear. I have a simple post on this EM (near-field and far-field) solution. Remember, the population control systems that authoritarian countries and other groups have built are multi-layered and cover material world "things" that increase dielectric constants (e.g. synthetic biology) to better link you to the EM world psychotronic and bioenergetic systems, but also the older organic neuron linkages (ELF+scalar+SQUIDs) that also are transverse physics and near-field (vacuum physics, non-transverse) based. In this world is it extremely challenging to have real independent thought and clarity of mind. https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/health-and-wellness-101-overall-orientation

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