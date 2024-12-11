From blood serum. This should not be there. Not a salt crystal.

Macro, the attachments would make a good aerial no doubt, if that is the function.

Very fresh blood, so perhaps should not be at the pleomorphism stage yet.

?

Spent a few days on one of the local islands looking at blood. The same person had an orange gobbler that travelled around until it left the slide but while I thought i was videoing it, I had actually taken a photo… Busy day.

This bubble had already travelled a while before I got the camera out.

?

Not a single cell overlapping here?

From a 10 month old sputum sample. Similar structures to the blood serum, no surprise.

Same sputum sample under a different scope showing what I am assuming to be gel bubbles still contributing to the growth of the smart city formations.

And just a few morgs on a plaster that had been left overnight with some cds on it. Thanks, brother of mine, best samples always. It could be a fish in a tank though, if you look close.

