A fibre plugging in?
My blood.... Bugger.
Been a busy few days and have too much to post including a lot that I haven’t seen before, but had to post these up..
How the fibre seems to flatten out where it makes contact is a first for me to see. The videos show a lot of activity at the join.
A tad of histogram program used.
just gel in blood art pics.
Fibre art pics.
Also looked at female contraception pill. Most will recognize that classic graphene fold by now. Brand unknown, just asked to look.
Some histogram applied.
3rd time capturing the healthy RBC’s going into a gel bubble to be manufactured into something else. Not for our benefit….
Also looked at botox today. Happy I don’t use it nor the pill…
I am 100% sure we all have this nanotech inside of us. It is literally dropped from the chemtrails everyday... in addition to being in our food supply... curious as to what you saw in botox. That is the last bad habit i have not given up.
You have been busy! I do appreciate your diligence. The RBCs going into the glowing ring do appear to ‘feed’ it. I hope to have my scope set up tomorrow. Big learning curve for me. Keep
Creating a great day buddy Matt