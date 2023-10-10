Been a busy few days and have too much to post including a lot that I haven’t seen before, but had to post these up..

How the fibre seems to flatten out where it makes contact is a first for me to see. The videos show a lot of activity at the join.

A tad of histogram program used.

just gel in blood art pics.

Fibre art pics.

Also looked at female contraception pill. Most will recognize that classic graphene fold by now. Brand unknown, just asked to look.

Some histogram applied.

3rd time capturing the healthy RBC’s going into a gel bubble to be manufactured into something else. Not for our benefit….

Also looked at botox today. Happy I don’t use it nor the pill…

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