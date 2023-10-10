matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Robyn Lindars's avatar
Robyn Lindars
Oct 10, 2023

I am 100% sure we all have this nanotech inside of us. It is literally dropped from the chemtrails everyday... in addition to being in our food supply... curious as to what you saw in botox. That is the last bad habit i have not given up.

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Susan
Oct 10, 2023

You have been busy! I do appreciate your diligence. The RBCs going into the glowing ring do appear to ‘feed’ it. I hope to have my scope set up tomorrow. Big learning curve for me. Keep

Creating a great day buddy Matt

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