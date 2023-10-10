matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Robert's avatar
Robert
Oct 10, 2023

Hmmm....ok, so kill half of the lint with a microwave or whatever, then compare both by breathing on them?

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1lovepdx's avatar
1lovepdx
Aug 24, 2024

They also don't burn like lint or a hair should burn. It's pretty crazy!

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