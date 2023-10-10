Tried a wee experiment to see how many fibres I could collect.

I have always just thrown my washing out on a fence to dry or hung around the fire for quite a while. I wont be doing that any more. As an experiment and after looking at the fibres that build up in our cloths I thought I would see how many came off in a drying machine in the lint collector. Most people wont have the same results if a machine is the standard M.O.

I used 5x more washing powder to do a load of washing and then tumbled it for a few hours. The lint collector had been cleaned first. I expected to see about 20 to 40% of the lint being these modern fibres, but will give a conservative estimate now at 95% after inspection…

Yes I have looked at all the clothing fibres and they are very dissimilar. Also I have seen thousands of these buggers now and recognize their particular behavior. I had hope they would all be dead after a good dosing of the powder but that wasn’t the case as the video shows. Live is used as a relative term here. When they no longer react to a gentle breath like in the video, I consider them dead like a fried toaster.

These fibres have been analysed for many years and considering that everyone I have seen for 6 months now is contaminated with them its a bit of an issue.

This is an area of research that is worthy of many people researching and finding solutions as they realize that their descendants will have to learn to live with it for the foreseeable future. Can someone post in the comments some of the links for the newly awake to find info please. Morgellons / Sir Carnicom’s CBD’s / any previous analysis / history etc.

This post is dedicated to this micronut .

who is hunting these fibres. Good will hunting.

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