It was suggested by a great man that we should show why darkfield is so critical today. Here is my wee contribution to that cause.

These shots were taken with a 4 to 5 decade old scope ( but admittedly a tad modified ) to give a maximum of x 9k Optical magnification, as in the video. Not very cheap but approx total cost 2k pacific pesos or $1.4k usd including camera.

The blood was 24 hrs old and the shots and video show the difference between brightfield, semi brightfield and a combo phase / darkfield to expose what wouldn’t be seen otherwise below the surface of what are obviously gels and dots of some description.

At 8 seconds in, how it looks in brightfield, a nearly totally hidden chip type construction going on underneath, only exposed by darkfield. This was a random spot only chosen because of the raspberries beside it. How many of these on the whole slide? Note the triangles, the L shape and the cube plus what looks like metal legs holding on or plugged in.

x9kOp.

More towards full brightfield . 9k.

Same blood cells and area below. 3k

These areas of gel had sucked in healthy red blood cells to harvest and convert and they have largely now been converted into the tech of whatever form. Of note is the lines to the membranes where the healthy cells enter.

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Darkfield, phase or pharkfield is the way to go to shine the light on what we are not meant to see.