A short and interesting post.
Why don't they like docs ( or us plebs ) using darkfield?
It was suggested by a great man that we should show why darkfield is so critical today. Here is my wee contribution to that cause.
These shots were taken with a 4 to 5 decade old scope ( but admittedly a tad modified ) to give a maximum of x 9k Optical magnification, as in the video. Not very cheap but approx total cost 2k pacific pesos or $1.4k usd including camera.
The blood was 24 hrs old and the shots and video show the difference between brightfield, semi brightfield and a combo phase / darkfield to expose what wouldn’t be seen otherwise below the surface of what are obviously gels and dots of some description.
At 8 seconds in, how it looks in brightfield, a nearly totally hidden chip type construction going on underneath, only exposed by darkfield. This was a random spot only chosen because of the raspberries beside it. How many of these on the whole slide? Note the triangles, the L shape and the cube plus what looks like metal legs holding on or plugged in.
x9kOp.
More towards full brightfield . 9k.
Same blood cells and area below. 3k
These areas of gel had sucked in healthy red blood cells to harvest and convert and they have largely now been converted into the tech of whatever form. Of note is the lines to the membranes where the healthy cells enter.
Darkfield, phase or pharkfield is the way to go to shine the light on what we are not meant to see.
20 years ago the white blood cell counts were done manually under bright field. When I questioned the stacking around the glass tubes and glass looking rectangles. I was told to find another field without stacking.
One day mucking around looking at those glassy looking things, I happened to move the aparture to dark field.
Mind blown, told another digger, "Look at this.". Told the Cpl, he told the capts, they told the professor from the malaria institute. Professor said, "oh that's nothing but glass contamination from the preparation of the blot slide.".
Not convinced, flashing lights...come on.
White blood cell counts have been automated in the pathology labs for many years now.
Funny coincidence that, and all the boo hooing of dark field....
Thank you! I'm looking into the theories around debunking of the Virus Theory. Apparently it's parasites that cause disease, and always has been. You'll find more of that in my Covid 1 (under cancer) and Covid 2 posts. Meanwhile I got this document-cloud of emails from an independent journalist (FOI), yes the Pentagon and DARPA were working on SARS-CoV and nanoparticles in 2018. Nobody seems to care, maybe you would?
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24529444-2024-000075__2024-000076_-_combined_records_redacted?fbclid=IwAR14TNxzTiNlwxguw9DHQQZS7awugTvt_7s91nGjikbZq11Rxg7P1PIvfag_aem_AaiWc9Zfb1qoEm-QKlLwAqrNvepGPZUtxZDi2_q17nKqPahOxKxo9lb9KOyI05nE5SD-QcMyIJEgTvPtoVXfVjmQ