matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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420MedicineMan's avatar
420MedicineMan
Apr 3, 2024

20 years ago the white blood cell counts were done manually under bright field. When I questioned the stacking around the glass tubes and glass looking rectangles. I was told to find another field without stacking.

One day mucking around looking at those glassy looking things, I happened to move the aparture to dark field.

Mind blown, told another digger, "Look at this.". Told the Cpl, he told the capts, they told the professor from the malaria institute. Professor said, "oh that's nothing but glass contamination from the preparation of the blot slide.".

Not convinced, flashing lights...come on.

White blood cell counts have been automated in the pathology labs for many years now.

Funny coincidence that, and all the boo hooing of dark field....

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Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
Apr 3, 2024

Thank you! I'm looking into the theories around debunking of the Virus Theory. Apparently it's parasites that cause disease, and always has been. You'll find more of that in my Covid 1 (under cancer) and Covid 2 posts. Meanwhile I got this document-cloud of emails from an independent journalist (FOI), yes the Pentagon and DARPA were working on SARS-CoV and nanoparticles in 2018. Nobody seems to care, maybe you would?

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24529444-2024-000075__2024-000076_-_combined_records_redacted?fbclid=IwAR14TNxzTiNlwxguw9DHQQZS7awugTvt_7s91nGjikbZq11Rxg7P1PIvfag_aem_AaiWc9Zfb1qoEm-QKlLwAqrNvepGPZUtxZDi2_q17nKqPahOxKxo9lb9KOyI05nE5SD-QcMyIJEgTvPtoVXfVjmQ

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