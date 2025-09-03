First a pic.

This was the dragon head attached to what the Polish Dr described as “the Thing” Aluminum head with incredibly long legs he claimed. I was skeptical until I found many of them in a plastic egg that had been used for ozone treatment. The Dr noted that a brownish scum was a new phenomena at the top of the ozone egg so we drilled into it for a sample and scoping. The legs had knee joints all the same distance from the head and seemed hydrophilic. I have footage somewhere of the 3 legs taking up liquid but this pic is my favorite and was easy to find as it was previously posted here somewhere.

As art, I named it the Dragon.100x ,oil.

Edit - Update. An old luddite just did his first edited video. Below.

This is the first time I have seen a lump of the polymer come out with a finger prick. From a C60 fan.

13 Time lapse videos following. Some long for a reason. Peruse at leisure.

I didn’t expect to see these again. Legs / pseudopods on wbc’s. Lots of.

This is later on and if you speed it up x5 or x10 you will find some odd behaviors.

Below and a few other new findings came from someone who said C60 was doing great things for them. While I have done my share of experiments I couldn’t bring myself to do C60 and am happy with that call. C60 can carry a payload as well as be incorporated into the system we are fighting according to some research done. It can be used for good or bad purposes depending on possible doping etc. If doing it research the provider / manufacturer. Each to his own huh.

Hit the pause button and slowly drag the time bar for best viewing effect.

At the 2.5 minute mark, at 6 o’clock, quarter way up, you will see a small flashing object that has been left behind by one of the bubbles. between there and the end you see a bubble beside it slowly disappear and leave a similar object. As best as I can make out there then appears to be some form of flashing communication between the 2 objects. Each of these bubbles leaves similar flashing objects behind that appear to interrelate in some form and this is another new phenomena to me. We are not dealing with a single form of gel in the blood today. In the same sample some types grow and some shrink leaving odd objects like these ones.

This video is also on my list for proper enlargement in the future.

The fan shaped intrusion in this gel (3rd from rhs) is something new to me.

The behavior of the rbc’s inside this object may give clues for somebody.

A macro view of a day old smear sample. The darker the red color is, indicates a higher polymer / gel level.

Lights out then back on.

Details of above shown here.

WBC’s attacking a fat bloodworm.

Synthetic cells produced by a fiber, then released into the bloodstream by wbc’s.

All for now. Still playing catch up.

