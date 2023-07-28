A world first? Electrical reaction of the blood to a "modern" fibre.
My best microscope capture video to date and only at x40.
A modern “fibre” in roosters blood. The world first is next.
Yes, I will modestly claim a world first, until I get knocked off, just my perch hopefully.
This video answers a few questions.
We have all seen how the blood seems to be attracted to one side of these “modern anomalies” and absent from another or perhaps from and end when looking at blood.
This reaction has not been captured in real time before that I know of.
It was a lucky capture as I was just scanning the blood at a low mag when I saw it start. It took me a few seconds to realise what I was seeing and to start recording it. It happens fast and ends fast.
The funny thing is that this is sheep’s blood, having just killed one and thought why waste the opportunity to look at the blood. Strange habits occur when you take up microscopy :).
It takes a few viewings to fully comprehend what is happening. Its not normal, that’s a fact.
A surprising fact is the distance this effect takes place at. Even blood cells at the outer edges of view are effected. Also there ones that are “sucked under” or the surface tension is released some how...
I imagine the exact same effect is happening in some form in our blood too and would love to see someone capture it at a better resolution. As said, this was a very opportunistic grab.
Possum and mouse blood along with fur samples tell me this is an environmental issue now for us all.
enjoy.
Hi Matt, Great capture! After watching your vid several times, I have observed that the "fiber" seems to start out as "transparent" while the blood is mobilized around it, then as the light spots increase in momentum and are gathered toward it, the fiber starts filling in with "light", then once the fiber is "filled" and seems to be now solidly charged with light, and the action and movement stop.
As if the fiber were "magnetizing" something in the blood toward itself. Once the magnetized blood reached the fiber, the fiber seemed to be sucking elements out of the surrounding blood and into itself. Then he fiber started filling up with light..
I have thought before that the vax crap seems to be dehydrating the blood (Intuitive on my part).
By the time the fiber on your slide was fully "filled up and charged with light particles", there were accumulations of blood components and debris left surrounding the fiber.
This makes sense, since dehydrating the blood could easily result in the blood clotting.
Looked to me like what was left at the end of the video is a charged fiber with blood debris clotted around it. MHO.
Thinking further, if there were a venom component to the shitshot as Dr. Arden has stated, that might supply the hemorrhagic function required to breach the blood cell membranes and make it possible to access/extract the nutrient contents of the blood.
Did you notice whether light affected the materials on the slide?
God Bless the Good.
Hello Matthew
I Can greatly expand this perspective.
Look at the last month of dr young on rumble and moving fwd he will release more
Even the twilight zone would say”isn’t this fked up”🥳🔬