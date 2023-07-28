A modern “fibre” in roosters blood. The world first is next.

Yes, I will modestly claim a world first, until I get knocked off, just my perch hopefully.

This video answers a few questions.

We have all seen how the blood seems to be attracted to one side of these “modern anomalies” and absent from another or perhaps from and end when looking at blood.

This reaction has not been captured in real time before that I know of.

It was a lucky capture as I was just scanning the blood at a low mag when I saw it start. It took me a few seconds to realise what I was seeing and to start recording it. It happens fast and ends fast.

The funny thing is that this is sheep’s blood, having just killed one and thought why waste the opportunity to look at the blood. Strange habits occur when you take up microscopy :).

It takes a few viewings to fully comprehend what is happening. Its not normal, that’s a fact.

A surprising fact is the distance this effect takes place at. Even blood cells at the outer edges of view are effected. Also there ones that are “sucked under” or the surface tension is released some how...

I imagine the exact same effect is happening in some form in our blood too and would love to see someone capture it at a better resolution. As said, this was a very opportunistic grab.

Possum and mouse blood along with fur samples tell me this is an environmental issue now for us all.

enjoy.

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