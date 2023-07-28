matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Linda Ray's avatar
Linda Ray
Jul 28, 2023

Hi Matt, Great capture! After watching your vid several times, I have observed that the "fiber" seems to start out as "transparent" while the blood is mobilized around it, then as the light spots increase in momentum and are gathered toward it, the fiber starts filling in with "light", then once the fiber is "filled" and seems to be now solidly charged with light, and the action and movement stop.

As if the fiber were "magnetizing" something in the blood toward itself. Once the magnetized blood reached the fiber, the fiber seemed to be sucking elements out of the surrounding blood and into itself. Then he fiber started filling up with light..

I have thought before that the vax crap seems to be dehydrating the blood (Intuitive on my part).

By the time the fiber on your slide was fully "filled up and charged with light particles", there were accumulations of blood components and debris left surrounding the fiber.

This makes sense, since dehydrating the blood could easily result in the blood clotting.

Looked to me like what was left at the end of the video is a charged fiber with blood debris clotted around it. MHO.

Thinking further, if there were a venom component to the shitshot as Dr. Arden has stated, that might supply the hemorrhagic function required to breach the blood cell membranes and make it possible to access/extract the nutrient contents of the blood.

Did you notice whether light affected the materials on the slide?

God Bless the Good.

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6 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Neo's avatar
Neo
Aug 4, 2023

Hello Matthew

I Can greatly expand this perspective.

Look at the last month of dr young on rumble and moving fwd he will release more

Even the twilight zone would say”isn’t this fked up”🥳🔬

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5 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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