An unwelcome “thing” that floated in on the air. I saw it land on the slide, but can also tell its a contaminant due to focal point being above the fish blood and on top of the cover slip.

x1400.

The fish was not contaminated.

Longline, pacific ocean fish, blood.

Normal stuff.

And its on the fire now.

A few bonus bits. Thanks Max and ?

No Kidding, nearly 100 years later after Royal Raymond Rife did it? Great new discovery….

Using the microscope of my best funny dreams. Went to x60,000 with optics only. Apparently we cannot do that today and need to rely on those wonderful GGI images of “things” they claim are there. Couldn’t get away with that if we had these scopes today, or am I just another conspiracy Feerista.

One old documentary on rife shows him disintegrating many human pathogens. Also it shows him zooming in further and further beyond what is allegedly unachievable today. Its stunning footage from the days when you couldn’t fake it. Well worth the effort to go find it.

Lastly one for the spike fans. Cant recall where i saw this, maybe on FM8, is so thanks Eric.

Share

Refer a friend

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment