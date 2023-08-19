Air and Fish
More good news, at least on the fish front.
An unwelcome “thing” that floated in on the air. I saw it land on the slide, but can also tell its a contaminant due to focal point being above the fish blood and on top of the cover slip.
x1400.
The fish was not contaminated.
Longline, pacific ocean fish, blood.
Normal stuff.
And its on the fire now.
A few bonus bits. Thanks Max and ?
No Kidding, nearly 100 years later after Royal Raymond Rife did it? Great new discovery….
Using the microscope of my best funny dreams. Went to x60,000 with optics only. Apparently we cannot do that today and need to rely on those wonderful GGI images of “things” they claim are there. Couldn’t get away with that if we had these scopes today, or am I just another conspiracy Feerista.
One old documentary on rife shows him disintegrating many human pathogens. Also it shows him zooming in further and further beyond what is allegedly unachievable today. Its stunning footage from the days when you couldn’t fake it. Well worth the effort to go find it.
Lastly one for the spike fans. Cant recall where i saw this, maybe on FM8, is so thanks Eric.
Came across that RRR documentary last February. Had to watch it multiple times. Amazing what that patient capable man did! That scope is a wonder eh? Figured it all out himself and built it so as to see what he needed to see to assess what was going on in live blood in real time without cooking the specimens 😉. Also curious how he was destroyed by monied interests and the AMA - ha!
Deja Vu all over again today.
This vegetarian may have to give the fish a try💕. Good news indeed❤️
I'm going through all your research up til now because I'm thorough and a bit OCD and don't want to miss anything. I was so relieved to see the pic of the fish with the bright happy lemons being baked over a fire. Something nice and happy for once. I'm taking a vacation out of town to see a comedy show in a couple weeks. Got to take breaks from this stuff to maintain optimal mental health.