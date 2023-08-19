matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
Aug 19, 2023

Came across that RRR documentary last February. Had to watch it multiple times. Amazing what that patient capable man did! That scope is a wonder eh? Figured it all out himself and built it so as to see what he needed to see to assess what was going on in live blood in real time without cooking the specimens 😉. Also curious how he was destroyed by monied interests and the AMA - ha!

Deja Vu all over again today.

This vegetarian may have to give the fish a try💕. Good news indeed❤️

Reply
Share
Clot Shot Lab's avatar
Clot Shot Lab
May 27, 2024

I'm going through all your research up til now because I'm thorough and a bit OCD and don't want to miss anything. I was so relieved to see the pic of the fish with the bright happy lemons being baked over a fire. Something nice and happy for once. I'm taking a vacation out of town to see a comedy show in a couple weeks. Got to take breaks from this stuff to maintain optimal mental health.

Reply
Share
1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 matt · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture