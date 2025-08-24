matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniela C's avatar
Daniela C
Aug 24Edited

Matt, it’s incredible !!! I suggest you DETOX right away with CD ( chlorine dioxide , instead of hydrogen peroxide, it’s less harsh and more effective, doc Lee Merritt explained once with soldiers in battlefield the wounds wouldn’t close because of peroxide but when she introduced the CD , the wounds would close and heal wonderfully fast. I cured my dog with CD injecting directly in the tumor and the collapse was amazing, I didn’t even need to stitch, the skin just closed and sealed itself!!!!

Also as you’re so infested, I would also suggest, as these fibers are “nano “ not natural, do the EDTA + VIT C ( high dose). It completely destroys all the nano bots like an atomic bomb and leaves all the rest in perfect shape!!! Many blessings from Sint Maarten Daniela & the 8 Beagles !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Lee Sanders's avatar
Lee Sanders
Aug 24

What brand of skin camera do you suggest buying for use by 1 individual who is not rich?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 matt
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture