As more people find no answers from Drs for ongoing skin conditions, and then find out that the actual causes are easy to see for themselves when provided with cheap basic tools, then even more will distrust the entire medical industry.

Probably a good thing when you consider the ongoing silence and lies.

The pictures below are from a simple cheap skin camera provided to people to drive for themselves free of charge so they can identify why they have ongoing skin lesions etc. Some are graphic towards the end so consider yourselves forewarned. The truth is getting ugly.

A young lady had an ingrown toenail surgically cut back. The wound did not heal even a few years later. This is why.

Until the fibers and the bio film that accompanies them is removed the wound will stay as a lesion. Peroxide will remove them even if a bit aggressive at first. Friars balsam can sooth and reduce the itch. I have started to make my own as I don’t trust the current manufacturers and also because its not concentrated enough. Commercial Friars balsam contains styrax benzoin gum, ethanol alcohol and aloe. I use scotch whisky, it even smells good.

Others have been diagnosed with skin cancer when a simple look shows massive CDB fiber infestation. Even though the US Govt has admitted these are real most Drs still don’t know this and will diagnose “delusional parasitosis’ and send sufferers to a Psychologist. Once that is on your file no Dr will treat or take any condition you have seriously. Its safer to keep your mouth shut and research / treat it yourself.

A young lady was told she had scabies due to contact from a co worker and was about to seek treatment for that.

This is not scabies…

You can see the ones deeper under the skin and bio film, plus where they exit. Note the rectangular container.

Because they move they itch, then get scratched and the lesions start from then. No scratching anything is the rule as it can also spread it. This is very hard when its the kids or when sleeping. Many wake up scratching.

This is from capillaroscopy and the fibers are both inside and under the fingernail.

This is what it looks like when you add peroxide. As they were big enough to see with the naked eye I pulled them out with my fingers ( they looked like 2 tiny black dots ) and that lesion will now heal.

This photo is of a healed wound after someone self treated shingles blisters after they would not heal with black salve. If you have a sensitive stomach scroll fast past the photo after this one. Even when a proper diagnosis is given ( such as shingles post jab ) if the Drs are not aware that the fibers move to any injury they will be at a loss as to why the wounds wont heal as normal.

That’s a tendon in the middle. The plug on the left is the black salve. It did work. I have met someone who sprayed his chin with fly spray every day to get relief from the itching from the fibers. The true cost of the lies are hard to hear sometimes. Every real Dr should have one of these skin cameras and look before giving a false diagnosis that harms people. Some have suffered for many years before finding the truth and many others have suicided needlessly.

This is a good example of the different size compared to human hair. All these shots are at a magnification of 200x.

The bio film on the right has something I see often. The 2 dots that look like eyes. Considering insect dna is in this material nothing would surprise me if they were. People do hatch insect parts from this stuff.



The bio film attached to this fiber is clear. Some of my early posts show the bio film in rolls that I rubbed of my leg. It took 2 months of peroxide to get back to human skin back then.

A large classic blue, rectangular object under a fingernail.

It wasn’t all bad. Waking up at this venue was a treat.

Hopefully my next post will have some clear videos from the capillaroscopy.

In the meantime there are some recent great posts by Clifford Carnicom and Neo on the CDB subject. Have a look in my notes.

