A few things I haven’t seen before including the Bacteria or microbes dividing into what we often see individually in the blood. Whether an old or new form, I am not sure today.

First a pic and new info. I thought these new forms in the blood grew like a tree - trunk first, then branches. What I saw was the branches grow to the trunk instead.

Bacteria dividing. Just past the 2 minute mark is the separation point. The easiest way to get the most from the time lapse videos that move around is to hit the pause button and drag the scroll bar to see individual shots where appropriate.

4 minutes preceding above.

Full unedited video for those who want a deeper dive.

More from the C60 fan. There were a few items in his blood new to me. It appeared as if it had released a payload from the lower left hand side. I put some .9 % saline on the side and it clarified what was under the blood cells.

I like these neutrophils destroying a hexagon in the blood.

In phase contrast,

More from the C60 fan.

Deterioration of what I term an orange gobbler, or high density gel bubble that sucks in red cells. These always show in the blood smear not the drop.

When looking at a blood smear its obvious when the blood is very contaminated with gel. From left to right - first one is heavy gel concentrations and is shown above, 2nd and 3rd are medium and the last is a low level. You don’t need a microscope to see this, even a magnifying glass or phone zoom will show it more clearly. The darker the spots the more concentrated. The bottom row is how live blood analysts usually prepare a slide, by dropping a cover slip directly on a drop and this does not cause the gel to express itself. All you need is some diabetic finger prickers, some slides and slips to monitor your concentration progress..

A low density gel bubble that had travelled quite a distance but then started to head back to its colleagues. Sometimes it backtracked and sometimes broke new ground sucking a few new rbc’s on the way. It was a small bubble that initially sat at top right at 18 seconds in.

This one was of interest due to the top one that did not form the usual membrane but instead exposed the 3 stacked solid gel dots.

A unique view of a bloodworm. Something entering or exiting an orifice. I don’t know which end this is unless the 2 large round things are gonads.

We first saw these in the jab vials - but these are in human blood serum.

Inside looks biological. The 2 to 4 minute mark is telling.

A different emanation from an object in the blood that’s new to me.

What severe rouleaux looks like.

The development of an object over 24 hours in 2 pics. Some change very slowly.

Within this fiber are 2 internal gaps. These self healed over a few days. over time

