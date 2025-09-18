matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GodsChild17's avatar
GodsChild17
Sep 18

Wow thank you for sharing the C60 effects in the BLOOD…. It’s VERY TELLING as I knew it would be since C60 is in FACT GRAPHENE and also goes by many other names such as Buckyball, Bucky Balls, Fullerenes, Buckminsterfullerenes etc and all graphene is made up of 6 protons, 6 neutrons and 6 electrons thereby giving the number 666!!!!!!!! ALL “TRUTHERS” SELLING C60 (carbon 60) WHICH IS GRAPHENE ARE CONTROLLED OPPOSITION AND A TOTAL SHAME!!! WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Rob's avatar
Rob
Sep 18

Hi Matt is there a way at looking at how this stuff reacts in the blood when presented with healing methods/frequencies/substances?

I’m not having a go at all I just feel this would be really important to people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 matt
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture