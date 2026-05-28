An escaped draft.
Rife scope.
Seeing a lot more of these clear balls with dots dancing inside today. The movements inside a closed space like this defies Brownian motion I think.
An unwelcome CBD that floated in on the air.
No Kidding, nearly 100 years later after Royal Raymond Rife did it? Great new discovery….
The microscope of my new best funny dreams. Went to x60,000 with optics only. Apparently we cannot do that today and need to rely on those wonderful GGI images of “things” they claim are there. Couldn’t get away with that if we had these scopes today.
One old documentary on rife shows him disintegrating many human pathogens. Also it shows him zooming in further and further beyond what is allegedly unachievable today. Its stunning footage from the days when you couldn’t fake it. Well worth the effort to go find it.
Another resource for information - you decide what to take on board and what to leave.
https://synthetic-agenda.com/biodigital-convergence/
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I recall being laughed at when even suggesting the possibility of a camera in contact lenses. Its old tech judging by the number of patents. If you scroll to the bottom of the patents and see who has developed these systems it may make more sense.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20160091737A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10963045B2/en
etc.
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You are right about that motion not being Brownian. I see the same thing in my samples. From what I am seeing that motion is consistent with the formation of a thin layer of fast growing nanometer scale fibers that respond to each others touch and proximity. They can grow in layers and in various orientations and particulates move in a chaotic manner when interacting with the growing fibers. In this video I have marked areas with barely visible particles or edges so that motion tracking information could survive compression. https://youtu.be/RR1YtpilgEI?si=2dV_OMVJ39TI0N69
As the fibers get thicker, they form that leafy white material in the background of your purple fiber image. When they are that thick, the dynamics of the matt change to regional and global twitches with a few different frequencies. In addition to touch, light can modulate the structure at a level that alters the light scattering centers. The resulting dynamic system shows correlated motion in distal regions, memory, and sampling of previous states. In other words it has everything needed for computation. The material can additionally condense into the big fibers like the one that is the subject of you image
Matt, we can get past current optics by moving to quartz. Had a contact in Malta that got up 20,000 x Glass is dirty, quartz lets UV light through, beyond glass limits. We will get the universal microscope back, its the key to blow past the lies........... Michael