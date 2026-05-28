Seeing a lot more of these clear balls with dots dancing inside today. The movements inside a closed space like this defies Brownian motion I think.

An unwelcome CBD that floated in on the air.

No Kidding, nearly 100 years later after Royal Raymond Rife did it? Great new discovery….

The microscope of my new best funny dreams. Went to x60,000 with optics only. Apparently we cannot do that today and need to rely on those wonderful GGI images of “things” they claim are there. Couldn’t get away with that if we had these scopes today.

One old documentary on rife shows him disintegrating many human pathogens. Also it shows him zooming in further and further beyond what is allegedly unachievable today. Its stunning footage from the days when you couldn’t fake it. Well worth the effort to go find it.

Another resource for information - you decide what to take on board and what to leave.

https://synthetic-agenda.com/biodigital-convergence/

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I recall being laughed at when even suggesting the possibility of a camera in contact lenses. Its old tech judging by the number of patents. If you scroll to the bottom of the patents and see who has developed these systems it may make more sense.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20160091737A1/en

https://patents.google.com/patent/US10963045B2/en

etc.

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