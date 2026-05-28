matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Alan Blakely's avatar
Alan Blakely
May 28Edited

You are right about that motion not being Brownian. I see the same thing in my samples. From what I am seeing that motion is consistent with the formation of a thin layer of fast growing nanometer scale fibers that respond to each others touch and proximity. They can grow in layers and in various orientations and particulates move in a chaotic manner when interacting with the growing fibers. In this video I have marked areas with barely visible particles or edges so that motion tracking information could survive compression. https://youtu.be/RR1YtpilgEI?si=2dV_OMVJ39TI0N69

As the fibers get thicker, they form that leafy white material in the background of your purple fiber image. When they are that thick, the dynamics of the matt change to regional and global twitches with a few different frequencies. In addition to touch, light can modulate the structure at a level that alters the light scattering centers. The resulting dynamic system shows correlated motion in distal regions, memory, and sampling of previous states. In other words it has everything needed for computation. The material can additionally condense into the big fibers like the one that is the subject of you image

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Imagineering Humanity
May 30

Matt, we can get past current optics by moving to quartz. Had a contact in Malta that got up 20,000 x Glass is dirty, quartz lets UV light through, beyond glass limits. We will get the universal microscope back, its the key to blow past the lies........... Michael

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