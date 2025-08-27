Short post as there are a few to do to catch up.

When so may people started showing unusual micro clotting a few short years back and the test was a D dimer they knew it would be problematic, and hard to deny.

Luckily they had an easy answer - just raise the limit a few hundred % and hey presto micro clotting levels back to a new normal.

Today you can see micro clotting for yourself with a cheap capillaroscopy scope in a few minutes. These scopes are used by Drs and the diagnosis and for various illnesses is mainstream today. I doubt the Drs will show the patients the CDB / morgellons fibers that appear in the skin and under the finger nails though.

The videos are rough as driving the scope and holding ph cam single handedly but you get the overall view.

Above is a small sample. there were some whose capillaries were non existent and it was all just hemorrhaged. Sometimes you see small critters running around and other times it looked like green fungus around the nail.

There are plenty of peer reviewed papers on it for those wishing to look them up.

Basics:

Under US$300. A good tool in the kit. 5 minutes of 532 laser on the hand and people can see the clotting and thrombosis largely disappear with narrower vessels and single cells travelling at speed as opposed to slow clumps.

The big blue rectangles under the nails in the last post came from this wee scope.

