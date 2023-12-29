matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Dec 30, 2023

There have been many claims of exactly what "morgellons" is along with some truth mixed with disinfo sites. I have looked a wide variety and some seem spot on until you do a deep dive into Cliffords work. Many have set out to discredit him purposefully and others have been led astray by bogus papers regarding it.

None fully explain all aspects of what has happened, nor the depth of evidence for me, except Clifford. To be fair I will include this example of a differing opinion based on some factual evidence. There is another one posted below as well.

None explain Cliffs ability to culture "human" blood cells from them as an example. These blood cells test up as blood cells.

https://www.morgellons-research.org/morgellons/index.html

Many of the online morgellons groups were also infiltrated and quite a few have spoken of their experiences along these lines. Not surprising when you consider what's at stake today.

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Tim Mungovan's avatar
Tim Mungovan
Dec 30, 2023Edited

AS A 15 YEAR VICTIM OF MORGELLONS CONDITION I CAN WITH OUT ANY RESERVATION STATE THAT WHAT MATT IS IMPARTING HERE IS 100% ACCURATE EVERYONE HAS THIS AS WITNESSED BY EVERY ONE ITCHING THE BACK OF THEIR ARMS NECK SHOULDERS ESPECIALLY IN THE GROCERY STORE CHECK OUT LINE AND ALSO NOTE: NEWS ANCHORS ON TV DUE TO BRIGHT STAGE LIGHTING DOING SIMILAR AND NOT JUST OCCASIONALLY BUT EVER FEW SECONDS / MINUTES AND ALWAYS IN THE SAME BODY LOCATIONS OPEN YOUR EYES AND TAKE NOTE, THIS SITUATION IS EXHIBITED BY EVERY ONE NO MATTER DEMOGRAPHIC OR PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS. FURTHER NOTE WHITE FIBERS ATTRACTED TO YOUR LAP TOP / DEVICE SCREEN IF ALLOWED TO REMAIN FOR A FEW DAYS THEY WILL SELF ASSEMBLE INTO LONGER "GO" GRAPHENE OXIDE FILAMENTS THIS CONDITION REQUIRES AN ONGOING-FOREVER CLEANSE OF THE BODY AND HEAD NECK TO DEAL WITH THE IRRITATION. DONT USE BODY LOTION IT HAS ALUMINUM IN IT WHICH ACTS AS AN ANTENNA FOT THE 5/6/ 5G. MY TAKE IS THAT THESE FILAMENTS ARE BEING REJECTED BY OUR AUTO IMMUNE SYSTEM. HOWEVER: A QUICK FIX IS .., WASH WITH 5% SOLUTION BORAX IN WARM TO HOT WATER SCRUB THOROUGHLY WITH A LOOVA PAD THEN APPLY HYDROGEN PEROXIDE LIBERALLY FROM COTTON BALL , SEVERAL TIMES PER DAY TO AFFLICTED AREAS . LONG TERM FIX IS MUCH MORE COMPLICATED. IT REQUIRES TREATMENT TO THE BODY .BOTH "INSIDE & OUT" NOTE IMPORTANT KEEP YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM PEAKED UP TO EXPEDITE THE "GO" EXPUNGING PROCESS. THANK YOU MATT FOR YOUR IN-DEPTH WORK AND DEDICATION TO THIS INSIDIOUS SCOURGE HINT: IT'S UNDER SKIN CHEM-TRAIL ORIGINATED NANO PARASITIC FUNGAL SCABIES AND IF NOT DEALT WITH DAILY IT WILL CONSUME THE HOST. LASTLY NEVER GIVE UP OUR CONSOLIDATED MENTAL EFFORT AND CONNECTION TO THE ONE GOD WILL OVER COME ALL THE ENEMIES FIRER Y DARTS. LASTLY: THIS FOR ALL THE "FOREVER TRUMPERS": ANY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE THAT DOES NOT CONDEMN CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION / ATMOSPHERIC SPRAYING OR PROMOTES THE VAX IS A DEEP STATE PHARMA CAPTURED CHARLATAN BAR NONE..!!!

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