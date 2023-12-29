A more complex one with rectangle and braided sides.

A “chickens foot” Fiber and others forming in the pee after taking the SC.

There were many pink to red ones for some reason.

Some may claim they don’t have “morgellons” due to various tests they have done but I will stand by the above statement for reasons explained below. Other than the blood under a scope the most accurate test I know of is still using a band aid and CDS for 24 hours as previously posted. For most people it shows up in a finger prick and considering that is only an incredibly small % of the blood it indicates the extent of the issue.

Fair warning - some of the images at the bottom are not nice and show the actual disease after progression. Don’t look if overly sensitive ( or before a meal ).

The fibers we now find in all people via blood, skin and body fluids is indeed Clifford Carnicoms Cross Domain Bacteria and more. While Morgellons has entered the lexicon as the common term for this, there is so much more to Cross Domain Bacteria than just the fibers.

Its because the fibers are the only thing most people first see as a result of infection that most publicity about the disease is confined to this effect only and given the name of morgellons. It was an effective strategy by those who created it and allowed them to tell every practicing MD to diagnose those patients claiming morgellons or first seeing this with delusional parasitosis.

To this day it is still diagnosed widely in this manner. They even came up with the term “matchbox patients” because many people turned up with physical evidence in the form of CDB fibers in match boxes or similar. It was then claimed they caused the lesions that developed alongside this themselves.

This is a dangerous diagnoses to be given due to it then being permanently on your record and hence any future claims of progression can be dismissed as those of a certified nutter. Again, an effective and well planned strategy. Be aware of this if you are thinking of telling your Dr what you can see for yourself, as it can have long term and dangerous ramifications today.

Those who continued to make such insane claims could then be removed from society and institutionalized by family or professionals where they could then be medicated such that many did become truly insane and more easily pointed to for future propaganda purposes.

Uncounted numbers circled the drain, lost jobs, housing and positions in society, were rejected by family, had their kids taken, and eventually committed suicide.

It certainly was not small numbers either. Dr Hildegard Stanninger alone had over 100k patients on her books in America before she faded away in an odd manner. She had some success treating people with far infrared, oils and other methods. I had forgotten that she was also treating the polymers that came with it that we see now, until Dr Anna posted a reference to some of her works.

There were many groups of sufferers on different social media platforms and some great private researchers but most ran into significant problems if they got too much attention. Many of those sites have been taken down in the last few years.

Jan Smith was one of these sufferers and documented a huge amount of material. The pics below are a couple that I had saved of hers to remind me of what we all may face if we don’t acknowledge and mitigate this man made “disease”. Some may label this as fear mongering, I don’t care. Its just a fact of current life to me that we all have to know about, as it will impact us all in some form and we can learn from all those who have gone before us if we wish to..

Dr Chapalla in Mexico was having some success in treating people with his unique device until he was murdered.

But only Clifford Carnicom has doggedly pursued this using high standards of scientific evidence since it first came to light a few decades ago. For those new to this information the best summary of these works is laid out in the 3 interviews of Clifford by Harry Blazer. If you haven’t seen those they are the best for any lay person to comprehend his achievements on all our behalves and how and why his standards of evidence are so high.

A truly humble and great man that will probably never get the rewards for his work that he is due. We wouldn’t know half of what we do today about what we all face if he hadn’t doggedly pursued this for the last 2 decades. If anyone is due support today, its this man. His substack link is in my notes and recommended list.

While most of the opposition wont ever mention his name or CBD’s there are some brave enough to try and discredit his works. Recently this was done by Sasha Latypova, unfortunately. I know she would never challenge the actual evidence that Clifford has assembled as it would be an evidentiary wipeout on Cliffords behalf. Sad and Shame on her. The substance of her claims can be shown false by anyone with the drive and common sense to look for themselves at no cost or need for special equipment.

CBD’s are not just limited to the fibers though by a long margin. Clifford has identified 10 modes of action that I am aware of. That doesn’t include the potential relationship of these CDB’s to the technology we are dealing with. I don’t have all the evidence but my theory is that both are an integral part of the same overall problem today. The nanotech and the CDB’s working together.

That brings me to another Man. Tony Pantellaresco. A new substack has just been made by Tony. ( again in my recommended list) Welcome to stack Sir. Tony has fought this battle for a similar period of time to Clifford and while Clifford has concentrated on the biological aspects Tony has concentrated on the Nanotechnology side. Two Men with radically different personalities, perspectives and methodologies. Both correct in their own ways. While its a shame they never joined forces, it would give anyone who knows their respective personalities a good laugh just to cogitate on the fireworks that would have provided. (No Offense meant guys)

Tony has worked on inventing and providing devices to disable the technology within us. His more easily digestible interviews can be seen on Erics (FM8) substack. I have recently made 2 to test for myself including a mini one that can go around a microscope slide, just another experiment on the list, but one I very much look forward to.

That takes me to Elana Freeland who has written books about this, knew both men and tried unsuccessfully to pair them up. Good thought and It was worth a crack Elana. I don’t think Elana has a stack but correct me if I am wrong. She can be found via an author search and she is still active today along with both Tony and Clifford. A new book is in the works too.

As Will from the micronoughts ( recommended list) has shown through his excellent works these fibers are now very incorporated into our environment. Having left a slide out for 48 hours in a clinical setting and seeing 70 odd of the blue fibers that appear in our blood now, I can only concur.

As we have previously shown at the NZ doctors conference where Dr Nixon (Recommended list) spoke and mass screened people it is endemic in the population today. Breathing it in every day is just one vector and we don’t really need to look for more to know its impossible to avoid. Some do seem to reject it and others assimilate it with less issues but the volumes of the fibers alone that must be in us to see them on a tiny blood prick must be in the order of hundreds of thousands < millions. And that’s without taking into account the objects they produce.

That leaves us with mitigation as the only logical response at present. Its not possible to cure something like this that you are re exposed to on a daily basis, probably for the rest of our lives now.

There are many here who have suffered with this for years who can help us newbies with information and its not the same situation as in the past. Many Doctors are now aware of this too and its perhaps a good idea to ask yours what he thinks of “morgellons”, before disclosing anything to him.

This is why we should all take some form of action as the toll on us is not only external as below.

Courtesy: Jan Smith

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