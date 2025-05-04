Please give this post heaps of likes, and the last one too, if its not too much effort.

After seeing Neo’s exposure and isolation techniques I thought I’d have a crack with some flame on dryer lint to see what remained and what was spat out of the CDB fibers once exposed. While not true isolation like Neo’s, its a easy, handy way to isolate and see the fibers.

First a nice pic of something in the blood from last week. More at end.

Neo’s Post - isolating CDB.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-162118660

My version was a lot simpler. Knowing all fibers from the dryer lint would burn but the CDB fibers wouldn’t, I put a bundle on a slide, torched it and looked at what remained as a starter.

After some more fire it cleaned up and I put that on a fresh slide.

A bit more fire produced this effect:

Different view of same:

Other examples:

…………………………………………………..

Last week I went to a fairly remote area and saw lots of good blood. Well, good for today at least. The first pic at top is of an object I hadn’t seen before in that form with the spikes.

Note the circle inside the box.

Another oddity that day was seeing this object below suddenly spitting out quite a few cells that then drifted off into the serum. There are others that can be seen locked onto the side. Identification would be handy - any ideas?.

Other anomalies from the day:

Same but polarized later. Great hosts and thanks for the blood donations. Keen fishers some of them, maybe that’s why the above looks fishy below…

CDB fibers can at least look pretty.

Thanks for being here.

