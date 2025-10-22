A brief post with a different view.

This blood is not old blood either, hours not days.

Taken to the extreme at both magnification and fluorescence its hard to recognize the 6 odd human red blood cells. ( DF / 100x dry TU plan fluor .9 - infinity epi D objective x20 x3 )

Toned down a tad.

A wider view at full fluorescence.

In bright field, with fluor.

A single blood cell and attachment.

Managed to catch these guys in action for the second time. (time lapse 30 to 1).

In real time.

Zoomed in.

A close up of those 5 micron odd cells that group together and seem to metamorphize into human looking RBC’s at times. Note the hexagonal shapes within, even when not compacted together. A time lapse follows further down.

Its hard to get long time lapse’s when the gels overtake the sample. The size and difference of the new cells are obvious though..

All for now. Thanks for keeping up with the developments.

