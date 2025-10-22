A brief post with a different view.
This blood is not old blood either, hours not days.
Taken to the extreme at both magnification and fluorescence its hard to recognize the 6 odd human red blood cells. ( DF / 100x dry TU plan fluor .9 - infinity epi D objective x20 x3 )
Toned down a tad.
A wider view at full fluorescence.
In bright field, with fluor.
A single blood cell and attachment.
Managed to catch these guys in action for the second time. (time lapse 30 to 1).
In real time.
Zoomed in.
A close up of those 5 micron odd cells that group together and seem to metamorphize into human looking RBC’s at times. Note the hexagonal shapes within, even when not compacted together. A time lapse follows further down.
Its hard to get long time lapse’s when the gels overtake the sample. The size and difference of the new cells are obvious though..
All for now. Thanks for keeping up with the developments.
This man worked in biological warfare - nanotech and he is blowing the whistle while talking on Tucker Carlson. I've been listening tonight and my ears pricked up when he started to talk about synthetic life, synthetic pathogens and nano's from around 1 hour 40 minutes. It is all very interesting though
https://rumble.com/v70k0q4-covid-whistleblower-predicting-pandemics-and-exposing-the-cia-and-peter-das.html
I got here….i don’t remember. I don’t remember how I got to this Substack. I think it was a long time ago when I was first trying to figure out what was really in the shots, and then I’ve looked at a few posts over the years and I just realized I’ve missed a lot of information and think I should catch up. Because this post makes no sense yet I’m intrigued.
“What is all the bullshit going on in that blood?” is all that comes to mind. Can you please tell me where to start reading to catch myself up to now? If that’s asking too much, I apologize and I’ll try to figure it out myself either way, but would very appreciate some guidance.