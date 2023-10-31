matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Agent Midnight Rider's avatar
Agent Midnight Rider
Oct 31, 2023

According to Dr. Deagle Morgellons are ALIEN LIFE FORMS, used for mind control and depopulation, being dropped on ALL of us since the 90s in chemtrails..... you might want to watch his entire 4-hour lecture from 2006 and compare what he says then to what is happening now... FUTURE PROVES PAST https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uBoU1XkrNU9/ Intel courtesy of your boy!!!! Agent Midnight Rider

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Oct 31, 2023

B12 supplementation has been shown to cause cancer, as we need bacteria to make it optimally absorb into our body with the generation of free radicals. The best way to get B12 is by eating carrots right out of the ground, as the soil has bacteria, or through fish like mackerel:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/the-best-brainfood

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