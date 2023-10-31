First some pics, as usual.

Connections. Unusual blood spots with connections. Normal blood in background. The connector with a tad of histogram applied to show internals. Pipes?

Macro first view.

A different connector. Vitamin b12 injectable.

Connects to :

Through a few more crystals until exiting out the other side of the tiny drop here:

And there were a few “salt crystals” that took some hours to see into to find something very strange. Normal dark field gave an indication but it was hard to really make it out. Tried dropping the condenser and it helped identify a 4 spike metallic type of thing exiting a multi barrel thing.

Tried turning the scope off and hitting it with a spotlight from the side close up and it exposed this. The light diffraction had distorted the uniformity as there was different layers above it demarked by that line, like looking thru water bends something.

Aside from that the same material under the cover slip produced similar shapes to what we have seen in a variety of “modern” injectable materials:

Plus a walking robot lady. (Because its pink)

………………………….

*An Extra bit of research for those peering down rabbit holes..

From Dr Anna. Dr Hildegardes works .

https://www.amazon.co.uk/GLOBAL-BRAIN-CHIP-MESOGENS-Machines-ebook/dp/B06WW9QFWS

https://blessedistruth.wordpress.com/2011/07/20/morgellons-and-rfid-the-utilization-of-mass-population-in-selected-cities-to-monitor-their-environment-remotely/

20/07/2011 ... Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, Ph.D. I am copying the following article verbatim to this blog as I feel it too important to be so scarce online.

……………….

This is another thing tried by 2 nice ladies to remove the fibres and gel. After a few weeks the fibres are gone and the gel has been reduced by a reasonable %. they may have been taking edta as well and I will update this here when I find out.

I can make out kawakawa (NZ medicinal plant with a long history here), elderberry, wormwood, nigella, black walnut but not the other 4 ingredients. I will update that too.

……………….

Disclaimer. not medical advice , etc.

A random experiment done Somewhere.

No gel / plastic and the serum being liquid still (normal) 5 days after experiment. Cant say exactly where experiment was done and wont take questions regarding it. Methodology to do this is below..

An experiment tried somewhere that appears to be very effective and cheap. I am not divulging further details at this stage. There is a good history of this treatment in other countries and it is approved in them for certain applications. Do your own research please.

tools and ingredients used:

dmso

2 part cds mix.

250ml saline bag, hose and needle plus 25ml needle and syringe for gasification of cds.

Total cost per treatment, estimated at approximately $150 < $250.

2 people. but its possible to do for yourself if you can get the needle in correctly, etc.

Method

hang the 250ml saline bag approximately head height at standing position.

Inject 5 < 10 mls of dmso into saline bag. (max dmso at 70 kg person is 14 mls . when you use a lot there is body odor from the detox though)

put 5 drops of part a and 5 drops of part b cds mix into 25 ml syringe with needle down and put plunger just into the syringe to allow maximum room for the gas to be created. turn and hold with needle upwards and rotate at approx 20' to mix for approximately 3 < 5 minutes for gas creation . inject gas into saline bag. Do not inject liquid into the bag.

sit in a chair with arm resting straight on leg.

insert needle into vein and connect as normal drip.

You can drip slowly or at max speed, its better a bit slow and more gentle.

If just cleaning the blood and you have no critical need then you can reduce the volumes or if close to dying you could increase the volumes.

The was no noticeable side effect except a slight tenderness in the bicep just above needle entry point which went away after a few hours.

The massive effect was the clearing of the finger prick blood of 90 plus % of rouleaux and also 90% of the gel the next day. Plus 100% clear serum from 10 ml centrifuge test 5 days after.

End

Share