matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
May 28

Such excellent info Matt! THANK YOU. It seems that the best solution is to eliminate all radio and microwaves from the environment. This way, the tech will be dormant and more easily removed from the body. I think Mankind needs to use their will and their intention to shut down the wireless grid permanently. This will resolve many, many problems and render their technology and their entire control system dormant.

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Sirskiwi's avatar
Sirskiwi
May 28

Thanks for this helpful compilation and blessings to you, Matt ❣️

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