matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neo's avatar
Neo
6d

Hey Matt

We are 100% correct because we have proved Clifford's work. I cultured the fibers and had similar results to Cliff.

I will get back to smearing agar plates again after summer. The last experiment results tripped me out using modified agars. I threw the plates away and didn't even take pics of the ELM.

It's not even debatable to what we are seeing after all the work I did to define it for myself following Clifford's lead.. you too. FM8 too....and many others see it but call it something else.

You are correct Bud.

We know this.

Have a great week :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
6d

Thank you for your time and efforts. ✌️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 matt
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture