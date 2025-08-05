This is a post about one subject and one individual cross domain bacteria ( proper nomenclature, but AKA morgellons) fiber that was time lapsed and monitored over a 5 day period.

Below, the finished product before some gel overtook the sample, but the bio film covering is obvious.

I have edited and compressed down days of footage that show a progression of development of a small section of one fiber in the blood that showed up after staining the sample with methylene blue. The result was not the one I expected but did have the effect of exposing “ microbial” actions and behaviors that were previously unseen.

While my comment section is and has always been open to all I do ask for comments to be sensible and respectful of the subject matter at hand. If someone wishes to suggest that this is a hologram for instance then I will moderate the comment and make a separate post for any debate about other subject matter like that if need be.

There are many questions I have regarding this. There are 13 videos as they all contain differing aspects of the process that you can judge for yourself.

The first 2 here show the actions at normal speed. This gives a better look at the type of movement and shapes.

Below are a progression of time lapses at 30x speed.

The first questions anyone should have are “are these random actions or of something with some form of intelligence, however basic ?” I would definitely argue the latter.

While the action on the outside of the tubes has largely stopped the smaller microbes will still be active inside the tubes. While I have seen it, a clear video has been unachievable.

The first signs of the bio film become visible here.

These shots show how I can see it, except with more clarity directly. One day I will learn how to post what I can actually see…

Enclosed with bio film at the end…

At the beginning. Note at 27 seconds in the bottom of this fiber has hundreds of what appear mature cdb cells. In one of the videos above you can see where one of the larger ones stops moving and finds his end location to ???, but then decides to relocate one more time to a better location.

One of the reasons I am not impressed with all the large “truth tellers” out there is because they ignore, attack or sidetrack any discussion of Clifford Carnicoms work without acknowledging that the results are devastating to so many sufferers from children to adults alike. Very rarely do I post what I see such as below, but this is the human reality of cross domain bacteria- not a hologram. Most Drs are still baffled by this though.

A one year old.

An Adult.

From what I have seen and shown to date, I no longer believe there are any humans left who are not infected with CDB and further that it is the best evidence of the larger agenda at play today, plus for how long. Those who choose to ignore it do so at their own peril. Its so easy and cheap to prove it for / to yourself that not doing so is burying your head in the sand. How to do that was in some of my very early posts.

While not downplaying the devastation, the jab for me is just the latest upgrade to what we have all been infected with. Whether the “microbes” in action are the original CDB bacteria or a new combination of nano tech, xenobiology, optogenetic hokey pokery or other is anyone’s guess but its time to mitigate wherever / however you can.

Go look up the Carnicom Institute and at least watch the 2 interviews of Clifford by Harry Blazer before suggesting this is anything other than CDB please. The fact these were cultured by Clifford to produce the polymer / calamari and synthetic blood cells shows that the clots are not entirely new as many would have you believe. Much of what we know today about the fibers is solely due to this one mans determination and efforts over the last few decades.

Someone asked last time re this: “this is evidence of what exactly?” I welcome your thoughts, particularly if you have seen the interviews above.

Also I think time is running out for being uncensored anywhere on the net as evidenced around the world. It always surprises me now when I get another post out like this, even if it is suppressed. Make the big effort and at least give it a like for the algorithm if you appreciate all the free work so far.

Just an old bugger showing what he sees today, while he still can.

