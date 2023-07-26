matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 13, 2023

Hi John, welcome.

You should find it by searching "tony p's anti nano devices"

Regards, matt

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Julia B's avatar
Julia B
Aug 2, 2023

Making your own EDTA cream is very easy. I made a dupe of EZDetox formula. But, the most effective EDTA (other than IV) is an EDTA enema. Dissolve calcium EDTA 1250mg in 2-4 oz distilled water. You can use an enema syringe or silicone bag. It travels and disperses much further than suppositories so less irritation. Hold the solution for minimum 15 mins. to 30 min. (be sure to have a BM before the enema) Very cost effective.

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