( Note / update - we now know some of the benefits of some stuff listed here below is probably now outweighed by its use to the tech)

Below, I think he is a bloodworm. Looks like a fat eel to me about to swallow a blood cell. Just my take on it. My blood. Natural form , nice.

This post is all copyleft (TM ;) ). Please share it any way you want. a master list is essential.

this is a list off the top of my head, feel welcome to add thru comments. i will keep editing and maintaining this after it is posted.

The * means that it is something i consider worth doing at the right time and that the risk / reward / cost ratio is logical.

*The Aeon capsules are a possible Cure (or at least mitigation of symptoms). Bold statement i know. do your own research.

What are we dealing with?

Cross Domain Bacteria (Thank You Sir Clifford) AKA Morgellons.

Virus’s? - I will leave that to the believers Spike proteins? As above. Prions, (misfolded proteins) -all those people doing the flunky chook sure look like a dose of mad cow (cjd) to me. Nano tech. microscopes don’t lie. i have also been to the cemeteries and seen the bt mac addresses emitting from the graves, it sure wakes people up when you take them to see it. i have taken people out into paddocks with no signal and given them their “brand” , “mark” , I.D or serial number. call it what you want but it is criminal. Fungus G.M.O’s - Slime molds, Insects? or at least parts of them and co opted ones as carriers eg: ticks and gmo mozzies Bacteria Molds . slime molds in particular. Dictyostelium! (Thanks Karl) Graphene, g.o., r.g.o, m.g.o, g.h.o ,doped R.g.o, etc .i made some graphene to play with and recently bought some lab grade r.g.o to test. trying to make it magnetic, not easy. MRNA? Hmmm. it supposedly cost thousands per shot a couple of years ago and now they are doing it for $2.75 per? i know economies of scale are good but doubt they are that good. Heavy metals Poisoned food Poisoned Meds Poisoned water Poisoned clothing Poisoned cleaning agents Poisoned air Frequency* Radiation* Sads (plus now sypds ) and spinners thousands of “side effects” their words not mine, i would just call it poisoning in general or PIG for short. Etc . ( to be continued)

1. Vitamins C* , D etc

2. Zinc*

3. Iodine*

4. Salts*, Celtic, himalayan, etx

5. NAC

6/. CDS*

7. Herbal remedies - tbc

8. Oils , oregano*

9. Peroxide* my favorite at present, cheap and effective at removing the biofilm and cbd’s /morgs as shown under the scope.

10. EDTA, perhaps the cream is affordable and available. chelation carries more risks and is not available nor affordable to the vast majority, i would do it if i was suffering tho..

11. colloidal silver* i make my own. cheap , easy and you can distil and filter your own water as well.

12. colloidal gold* more complex to make but am working on it. it took a while to find the right man to learn from.

13. venus flytrap and purple pitcher plants* , needs more research but anecdotally works for brain fog and more.

14. lactic,oleic and tannic acids . needs research.

serreptase . this and nattokinase were shown to dissolve the calamari clots in vitro by one of dr Anna’s contributers who took 30 mls of his blood , discovered 1 ml of calamari on top , chopped it into squares and tested it with many substances. this sort of citizen science i personally believe in. his results seemed to be ignored unfortunately. he also tested edta and it did dissolve 75% after a longer period. nattokinase* DMSO swedish bitters* another one that has good results. there is a practitioner that has tested it on many patients and its shown to remove many symptoms. *tony p’s bucket and triangle. i intend to make one for my final battle with this crap. Royal Rife tech* coming soon. a real, tested Rife machine powerful enough to do the job. boron* baking soda john lukach and emmanual,s special mix* quercertin ivermectin* hydroxychloroquine* fenbendazole* other !harmaceuticles dmso magnesium* foods* sulfur* many morg sufferers found a shampoo that reduced their symptoms, cant recall the name but the magic ingredient was sulfur. fulvic acid humic acid. alcohol, my favorite being stones green ginger wine*. MMS nicotine* melatonin olive leaf extract* apple cider vinegar* Aloe vera* cbd ,age old medicine for thousands of years* Etc (TBC) Methodologies chelation suppositories dermal* , creams, peroxide baths* borax, triangles , cds, etc meditation fasting* payer or other spiritual stuff grounding* free, and i have seen a difference in my blood since doing it. best value of all. Rife frequencies* Tony P’s buckets, etc ,tbc. *exercise outside , free ,get some, get ready, get prepped.

ETC. TBC

NICOTINE

there have been some interesting studies done . at the beginning of the plandemic the chinese noticed smokers very under represented i hospital admissions. the french then did their own study and found similar results. the french grubbermints answer was to withdraw nicotine patches from sale. smoking creates a mucous membrane in the lungs and that may have something to do with it..

i have seen other information that is now suppressed and have an open mind on smoking.

being a heavy smoker for 1/2 a century odd ( mainly home grown now ) has been something i enjoy and dont regret. we choose our own poisons and my objection is when others want to poison me without my consent, as now.

“Ronald D Norris

Jul 6

I heard a rumor that smoking or nicotine may protect from spike and/or gel. I can say it is not absolute protection. I did the 30 ml whole blood clotting test on a 76yo non-v male smoker of 2 packs/day (he showed rouleaux) and he had 0.78 ml of gel/plastic per the 30 ml of blood. Is that a lot? Who knows if protects since I had 1.1 ml even after my 1st IV EDTA. The 76yo had history of stage 4 small cell lung cancer by biopsy and failed initial chemotherapy and unable to tolerate 2nd line chemo. He then started fenbendazole 3x/ week and is in remission for past 3.5 yrs.”

Aeon-213 Capsules.

John is a good ,honest straight shooter and has put the hours into his research and trials with this product. He gives his two books away for free to anyone who emails him.

Ems story is quite incredible and deserving of support.

If I was in america and had taken the poison i would buy this product. John does not make $ on it. While the ingredient list is given away freely the specific combination that Em has made is his I.P.

http://estateartistry.com/blog/reversing-vaccine-injuries#comments

From John Lukash

Matt, [14/07/2023 2:16 PM]

****** Aeon-213 Capsule Ingredients List

(Recommended dosage is 7 capsules, 3X/Day)

1. Bacopa Monnieri - cognition, blood pressure, anxiety

2. Ashwagandha - anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and stress-relieving effects, reduces cortisol levels, improves total sleep time and sleep quality

3. Curcumin - reliably reduces markers of inflammation and increases the levels of endogenous antioxidants in the body. Improves symptoms of depression and anxiety, and pain and function in osteoarthritis.

4. Green Tea - reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, aid weight management, and soothes the skin. People used green tea in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine uses green tea to control bleeding and heal wounds, aid digestion, improve heart and mental health, and regulate body temperature.

5. Milk Thistle - detoxifies the body, aids digestion, protects the liver against liver disorders such as cirrhosis. Also, antioxidants present in milk thistle detoxify the liver and strengthens it.

6. Aloe Vera - <500mg/day has a massive effect on immune function! Too much many benefits to list. Curiously, taking anything less than 500mg/day does almost nothing.

7. Trans-Resveratrol - found in red wine. Often called nature’s immune system, resveratrol is a naturally occurring polyphenol that is produced in several plants. It is what is known as a phytoalexin– its function is to protect plants from illness or disease. So it protects [the plant] against fungal pathogens and bacteria. Used in treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular health, diabetes, obesity. Https://www.lovelifesupplements.co.uk/blogs/love-life-health-blog/what-is-trans-resveratrol-and-what-are-the-benefits

8. Ginger - it has an anti-inflammatory effect, helps alleviate nausea, improves digestive function, retards blood clotting

9. Lion's Maine - (mushroom) reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds. Protects against dementia, reduce symptoms of memory loss preventing neuronal damage caused by amyloid-beta plaques, promotes nerve growth. Speeds recovery from nervous system injuries. Help reduce the severity of brain damage after a stroke. Helps relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety. Protects against ulcers in the digestive tract by inhibiting the growth of h. Pylori and protecting the stomach lining from damage. Reduces inflammation and prevent tissue damage in other areas of the intestines. Reduces risks of heart disease by reducing oxidized cholesterol and other blood clotting factors. Lowers blood sugars, boosts the immune system by supporting beneficial changes in gut bacteria https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/lions-mane-mushroom

10. Shiitake - (mushroom) causes the immune system to become more active. Like all mushrooms, shiitakes produce vitamin d2 upon exposure of their internal ergosterol to ultraviolet b (UVB) rays from sunlight.

11. Reishi - (mushroom) boosts the immune system, alters inflammation pathways in white blood cells, increases the activity of killer t cells and increases the production of lymphocytes and improves lymphocyte function, which helps fight infections and cancer. Reduces fatigue, depression, aches, pains, dizziness, headaches and irritability.

12. Turkey Tail - (mushroom) packed with antioxidants including phenols and flavonoids which promotes immune system health by reducing inflammation and stimulating the release of protective compounds. Contains immune-boosting polysaccharopeptides krestin (PSK) and polysaccharide peptide (PSP) which have powerful immune-boosting properties that promote immune response by both activating and inhibiting specific types of immune cells and by suppressing inflammation. PSP increases monocytes, which are types of white blood cells that fight infection and boost immunity. PSK stimulates dendritic cells that promote immunity to toxins and regulate the immune response. PSK also activates specialized white blood cells called macrophages, which protect your body against harmful substances like certain bacteria. It has anti-tumor properties and enhances gut health by enhancing the growth of beneficial bacteria while suppressing harmful species. Also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/turkey-tail-mushroom

13. Cordycepts - (fungus) reduces fatigue, boosts strength and sex drive, improves memory, increases antioxidants which fight cell damage by neutralizing free radicals. Anti-tumor properties, reverses leukopenia (a decrease in the number of white blood cells), improves kidney function, significantly reduces heart injuries associated with chronic kidney disease. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

14. Chaga Agarikon - decreases bone resorption and improves bone formation, inhibits bacterial biofilm formation by multi-resistant bacteria, stimulates immune responses and provides other immunomodulatory effects. Antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties, contains several phytochemicals known to support functional activities as either antioxidant or anti-proliferative.

15. Choline - choline is a nutrient similar to b vitamins. It can be made in the liver. It is also found in foods such as meats, fish, nuts, beans, vegetables, and eggs. Choline is used in many chemical reactions in the body. It's important in the nervous system and for the development of normal brain functioning. Choline might also help decrease swelling and inflammation related to asthma. People commonly use choline to improve memory and mental function.

16. Thiamine - Also known as thiamin and vitamin b1, is a vitamin, an essential micronutrient, that cannot be made in the body. Helps maintain proper nerve function. Used for inflammation of the nerves (neuritis) people with chronic liver disease often have low levels of thiamine. A staple in pre-natal vitamins, thiamine is important not only for mitochondrial membrane development, but also for synaptic membrane function.

17. Magnesium - involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions in your body. Energy creation, Protein formation, gene maintenance, aids muscle contraction and relaxation, regulates neurotransmitters, which send messages throughout your brain and nervous system, regulates inflammation and oxidative stress, reduces systolic and diastolic blood pressure, helps with depression and insomnia, anti-inflammatory benefits, protects against bone loss

18. Sulbutiamine - a synthetic derivative of thiamine (vitamin b1), used to improve memory and poor concentration and reduce feelings of weakness or fatigue. A potent cholinergic anxiolytic, sulbutiamine is a popular nootropic, with users reporting enhanced memory, focus and improved mood and motivation.

19. Choline Bitartrate - Choline bitartrate is choline combined with a salt of tartaric acid. Used in many chemical reactions in the body. It's important in the nervous system and for the development of normal brain functioning. Choline bitartrate supplements can help provide support for absentmindedness and maintain memory recall. It also helps to maintain neuromuscular function as you age, since choline helps nerves interact with muscles. Supports good heart and liver health, helps to manage inflammation, especially in joints.

20. MSM - Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is an organosulfur compound also known by several other names including methyl sulfone and dimethyl sulfone (DMSO2). Decreases Joint Pain, significantly reduces inflammation by inhibiting the release of certain inflammatory cytokines, pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. Has Anti-Inflammatory Effects, Increases Glutathione Levels, reduces allergy-related symptoms — including coughing, shortness of breath, congestion, sneezing and fatigue by reducing inflammation. Reduces oxidative stress. Beneficial for skin health by acting as a sulfur donor to keratin significantly improving redness, itching, inflammation, hydration and skin color in people with rosacea.

.........................................................................................................................................................

He tells me they are working on Aeon-213 being shipped globally and it may be available to those who can afford it relatively soon. look fwd to hearing more results.

Disclosure: I have no current financial interest in any product above.

Matt .

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