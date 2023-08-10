From FM8 . Urine samples post using FM8 anti nano device, triangle, Tony P design?. Eric now has over 100 microscopes at work across America today. Huge Thanks.

……………………………………………………

Doing the right thing is not usually the easiest road and often comes with a high price tag.

For those who have not been unable to stand back when called upon to do the right thing. Bravo.

From the past, Royal Raymond Rife , Tesla, Hulda Clarke, Hilda Stanninger, The recent 2 Italian Drs , Chapalla in Mexico and the African presidents more recently, esteemed experts in their field like the EU carbon man. Many microbiologists unnamed. Its a far bigger list than most are aware of.

Today we thankfully have Dr’s and medics like Dr’s Anna, Nixon, Sheldon, Eric FM8, 420medicineman, The old man in the chair, and others. Too many to name here and many whose background of fighting for us is largely unknown, like the old man and Dr Sheldon’s in England for example.

Today we have more retired experts and professionals stepping up , Bravo!

………………………………….

FM8

FM8

FM8

FM8

FM8

FM8

I must try this out for myself one day.

Thank You Eric on Behalf of all of us..

…………………………………………………………………

To those who have done the opposite, who have the morals and empathy of A.I. (and possibly instructions from same).

History will always expose you.

For me today they are easily identifiable by being some of those who deny the technology side of this agenda when the evidence and graphic proof is so easy to find and see for anyone. A few years ago this may have been explained away by ignorance, but not today.

In saying this there are some good ones who wont acknowledge this aspect of the agenda for what they believe are genuine reasons. An example of this is Dr Yeadon, one of the first credible ones to call this out as straight genocide. His specific reasoning was that his audience would shy away from easier to understand facts ie: the shots are poisonous.

Dr Yeadons interview with Reiner and Shimon is a good one to watch for an explanation.

The final gatekeepers may be yet to be Identified but we will see them all in time for who they are.

Imagine attacking a hero of humanity like Peter Breggin, the man who stopped lobotomies so many years ago and even though well into his hard earned retirement has stepped up for us. Unconscionable.

Peter came out to explain why many vakd are showing similar effects to the lobotomised. I believe him to be one of the foremost experts on the matter and heed his words.

Interesting that its the same party that Karen names as threatening her life today. I don’t profess to know Karen’s full story but she has provided an incredible amount of hard evidence to date.

Please have a look at the Breggin’s substack and give him and Ginger any support you can.

Share matt’s microscopy

Share

Leave a comment