matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Kim's avatar
Kim
Aug 5, 2023

Wow!! I’m In the fight (CDB/ wires/circuitry/too many “creatures” etc) severe symptoms started early ‘21 (NO jab NO PCR) and blown away how exact to what I felt grow, in particular the shorter dictyostelium video, with the scattered areas of foreign material first, then all connecting with branching thick flat black ribbon “system” throughout my body, wrapping around the bones etc and felt to start “strangling” wherever this grew.. incredible really!! Never knew mold could be so smart.. WTF?!! 🤯

Really enjoy reading your posts. LOVE your no bs, “old school” critical thinking, testing and observing methods.. like you still have a brain and no fear to use it❤️ something lacking severely in todays world. I feel fear is a huge stronghold we need to get over to battle this evil.. not easy when you’re dealing with this crazy stuff, but I fear more so what will be (especially, like you’ve said, for the young ones and human race all together) if we don’t tackle this beast head on, fearless with all we can!! For me, once I really decided to kick the fear out my head..HUGE help in my battle.. won my brain back and all❤️ I say, Go out with a bang at the very least (hopefully not literally!)!

What haven’t they saturated with this crap?!! And I strongly agree the hundreds/thousands/millions (?) of different components/variations seem like they would perfectly explain all the different ailments/manifestations too well.

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
Aug 5, 2023

If I could see the brand on that microscope I would buy one. But I can't see it...

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3 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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