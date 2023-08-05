A pic taken of something growing out of my skin, same blue fibre as in my blood, sputum and semen?

with this expensive $25 camera i bought new. A great gift for family and friends you want to wake up or for yourself if you want to verify claims of us all being infected. you dont need a specialist to tell you and can do it in the privacy of your own home. I encourage all to do it as its a good indicator of your contamination level

Dictyostelium discoideum

Is it a base part of what we are seeing today, I don’t know for sure but what i see and logic tells me, its more than just possible.

(Credit where its due for bringing this to my attention, a true original, Karl my pommie friend, who is way smarter than I even at half speed. Hope to introduce him and his work at a later stage.)

Here’s just a couple of places to look at production of medicines by this wee beastie. ie: “we demonstrate production of phlorocaprophenone, methyl-olivetol, resveratrol and olivetolic acid (OA), which is the central intermediate in the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. “

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-021-01143-8

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00067-w

Some intriguing facts about it as an organism.

https://www.wired.com/2010/01/slime-mold-grows-network-just-like-tokyo-rail-system/

Or if you like gambling, dig deep and see how this brainless thing can beat the house. Seriously. What does that say about we massive brained things that lose there?

When you watch the education vid above, you will recognise formations in some of the microscopy i have done. I don’t believe this is a coincidence. I like his tongue in cheek style too.

Dictyostelium discoideum and fruit fly are the basis of many genetic experiments today. You can add on many things such as in the patent below, fish, mammal, plant, bacteria , synthetics etc.

Below , email from Julie Mellae, author , book , Australian.

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https://www.amazon.com.au/Australian-Lyme-Crimes-Global-Disgrace/dp/B094LDWK2T

Private citizen research is the only way we can figure all this out. I recently collected specimens from my bedSheets and in a petri dish soaked them for 24hrs in hydrogen peroxide. They turned from black to yellow and Clearly not active. The hand sanitiser (76%) alcohol has slowed it down now to about 10%, less lesions and less ‘creatures’ coming out of my skin. I do make sure the biofilm – and there is not much of that now, is removed.

I also feel, sulphur helps tremendously too.

There are many patents for Morgs by many governments. one is named ‘Polynucleotide encoding insect Ecdysone receptor’ – Patent number US_6245531-B1

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And always interesting to look at the patents to see ownership. (Go Sherlock!)

sample patent ingredient list eg: fruit fly basis, plant, bacteria, fungus, zebrafish, catfish, african poison claw frog, olive baboon, chimp , dog, cow, sheep, herpes, sarcoma, leukemia, hiv, rickettsia, candida, anthrax, yellow fever, typhoid ,syphilis = only a part.

Just a thought but would this help create 1197 side effects from one product?

6 sub patents.

This Patent found by Jan Smith, a great resource and another of the originals we should thank.

Btw, i don’t recommend hand sanitiser (76%) alcohol as i believe most are doped with undesirables.

My own personal hypotheses is that some form of extremophile or thermophile has been added. a form of life that doesn’t melt until over 700 degrees c as we are seeing doesn’t seem natural, but in fact is?

I use the term life for these fibres etc subjectively.

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