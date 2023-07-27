matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Linda Ray's avatar
Linda Ray
Jul 27, 2023

Hey Matt, you could prob sell those pix as some kind of art.. Just a possible suggestion :-).

I will have to try that. Who knows, it might even wake up some of these sleepers?

God Bless the Good.

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Jodie Lea's avatar
Jodie Lea
Oct 22, 2025

I’m not sure if it’s cool to comment on old posts, but I had some hair from my own head I did this to and had the same results. Probably around the same time as this was posted.

It was on my head, but it didn’t feel like my hair. And it felt like it was always moving. I pulled some out and looked at it under a much less powerful microscope than the one you use, and it looked like a hair (completely clear hair) had twisted itself around my hair. It was the weirdest thing.

I also noticed it was seeming to follow me. Like, if I sat it down, then moved my hand toward, the hair would move toward me like a snake being charmed. My bf pointed out this is likely due to static electricity, or perhaps wind in the room, so I placed it into a glass mason jar and put the lid on it. It still followed me. Even the next day, still followed me.

That’s when I burned it. It didn’t burn like hair. It burned like it was made of plastic, bubbled up and melted into itself, didn’t really burn up all the way like hair, and it got white ashy parts on the ends. I’d completely forgotten about that until now, seeing this post. Did you figure out what it is?

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