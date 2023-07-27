old school experiment. be great if more scientists did this today. less theory , more practice thanks.

yes , human hair does burn, but at a lower temperature than this fashionable tech and fibres. must admit i was surprised that much remained perfectly white though. as above, fibres and white junk.

after reading about this tech replacing our hair i thought i would try a test. burn some hair and have a look. also i figured that as the fibres handle very high temps i though they might be exposed after. a simple and cheap test again to see our levels of contamination.

to the naked eye it looked well burnt but didnt burn like i recall and the bubbles looked / behaved plasticky . below.

this is close to art i reckon.

even the red flinty bits that also come out of the skin dont burn.

same with the crystals.

mashed some up and added oil, didnt make better pics tho.

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