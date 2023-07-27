does human hair burn? i though it did. microscopy pics leave questions.
old school experiment. be great if more scientists did this today. less theory , more practice thanks.
yes , human hair does burn, but at a lower temperature than this fashionable tech and fibres. must admit i was surprised that much remained perfectly white though. as above, fibres and white junk.
after reading about this tech replacing our hair i thought i would try a test. burn some hair and have a look. also i figured that as the fibres handle very high temps i though they might be exposed after. a simple and cheap test again to see our levels of contamination.
to the naked eye it looked well burnt but didnt burn like i recall and the bubbles looked / behaved plasticky . below.
this is close to art i reckon.
even the red flinty bits that also come out of the skin dont burn.
same with the crystals.
mashed some up and added oil, didnt make better pics tho.
Hey Matt, you could prob sell those pix as some kind of art.. Just a possible suggestion :-).
I will have to try that. Who knows, it might even wake up some of these sleepers?
God Bless the Good.
I’m not sure if it’s cool to comment on old posts, but I had some hair from my own head I did this to and had the same results. Probably around the same time as this was posted.
It was on my head, but it didn’t feel like my hair. And it felt like it was always moving. I pulled some out and looked at it under a much less powerful microscope than the one you use, and it looked like a hair (completely clear hair) had twisted itself around my hair. It was the weirdest thing.
I also noticed it was seeming to follow me. Like, if I sat it down, then moved my hand toward, the hair would move toward me like a snake being charmed. My bf pointed out this is likely due to static electricity, or perhaps wind in the room, so I placed it into a glass mason jar and put the lid on it. It still followed me. Even the next day, still followed me.
That’s when I burned it. It didn’t burn like hair. It burned like it was made of plastic, bubbled up and melted into itself, didn’t really burn up all the way like hair, and it got white ashy parts on the ends. I’d completely forgotten about that until now, seeing this post. Did you figure out what it is?