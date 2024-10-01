The little zig zag I coughed up a few weeks ago is now seen in full glory from someone’s blood and the way it is attached to what appears as a chip cluster may help string some of this together. All below from EBOO waste from blood until stated otherwise.
The top RH arm was attached to a different thread here.
Which then led to this.
I sometimes have to remind myself that I am not looking at a jab, anesthetic or supplement but someone’s blood..
Closer
Initial appearance can be deceiving and what looks like a zig zagging line crossing repeatedly over a straight line may be a case in point.
A different scope ( a 15kg Zeiss Jenna ) showed me what appears as a string of triangles.
And yet another scope showed this part of one in phase contrast.
A different one here but there were many. These all came from the waste product filtered from blood after an EBOO session. Of note is that wee single zigzag I coughed up has the ability to create a side joined mesh, perhaps once a seed is in the middle as above? .
There was a lot of another branching structure found, like this.
And the 2 seem to be able to work together.
The bright white above at the bottom is these. From a very rapidly expanding and unusual foam produced.
Are the Morgs evolving? Leech morg? I have not seen one suck up blood and expand before now.
Macro.
EBOO end.
…………………………………………..
They sometimes look and act snakey - cobra?
The body.
Dohe lights inside appear more organized these days?
Gel, fiber, syncells and rouleaux. What more do they need to do to us?
A nice finish with a whale.
Apologies for not cropping the pics, its getting harder to edit and I haven’t even tried videos this time. Hopefully I can put them on the TG channel. …………………………………………….
Bonus.
Papain?
You know I'm not discussing all the factors that play in illness including emf and 5 G. I'm addressing just the O3. I'm glad you are studying and putting pieces together. Keep going!
Actually I'm talking about UBI/O3 Therapy not EBOO. I still have a lot of questions about EBOO. Read the early works of Dr Caroendale MD and Renati Viban MD..