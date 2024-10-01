The little zig zag I coughed up a few weeks ago is now seen in full glory from someone’s blood and the way it is attached to what appears as a chip cluster may help string some of this together. All below from EBOO waste from blood until stated otherwise.

The top RH arm was attached to a different thread here.

Which then led to this.

I sometimes have to remind myself that I am not looking at a jab, anesthetic or supplement but someone’s blood..

Closer

Initial appearance can be deceiving and what looks like a zig zagging line crossing repeatedly over a straight line may be a case in point.

A different scope ( a 15kg Zeiss Jenna ) showed me what appears as a string of triangles.

And yet another scope showed this part of one in phase contrast.

A different one here but there were many. These all came from the waste product filtered from blood after an EBOO session. Of note is that wee single zigzag I coughed up has the ability to create a side joined mesh, perhaps once a seed is in the middle as above? .

There was a lot of another branching structure found, like this.

And the 2 seem to be able to work together.

The bright white above at the bottom is these. From a very rapidly expanding and unusual foam produced.

Are the Morgs evolving? Leech morg? I have not seen one suck up blood and expand before now.

Macro.

EBOO end.

They sometimes look and act snakey - cobra?

The body.

Dohe lights inside appear more organized these days?

Gel, fiber, syncells and rouleaux. What more do they need to do to us?

A nice finish with a whale.

Hopefully I can put them on the TG channel.

Bonus.

Papain?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14462656/

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/789

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3591795/

