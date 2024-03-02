Different scopes, different perspectives.

A wee Chip?.

Breath. Method hold slide 4 < 5 inches from mouth, breath very gently and steadily to gather moisture then cover with slip. Thanks to the volunteers. I did hesitate before posting this one, but I see what I see.

The drying process under the slip.

More odd bits in blood.

It was a 300mb file but after chopping it down to 5 mb it let me post it… but you can see what happens and one day I might be able to post full quality. There is odd things going on with stack. It lets me post some but others wont load even with smaller files treated the same.

White blood cell being consumed, popping? Time lapse.

Glaucoma eyedrops. Must tickle the eyeball with that reaction.

The Saw.

This is what blood looks like after a dose of adrenaline. It travels at incredible speed through the body for the flight or fight response. Fresh sheep blood, dinner.

Nearly art…

?

A massing of WBC’s.

Not a high concentration of gel, but there.

Different types of blood cells. Some ours some not. Its getting easier to tell them apart now. At first glance the blood on the rhs looks good until you assess the % of CDB cells.

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