Exploding gel bubbles and WBC's, Glaucoma meds, bot breath and sundry.
Just when I thought the surprises would be less often now.
Different scopes, different perspectives.
A wee Chip?.
Breath. Method hold slide 4 < 5 inches from mouth, breath very gently and steadily to gather moisture then cover with slip. Thanks to the volunteers. I did hesitate before posting this one, but I see what I see.
The drying process under the slip.
More odd bits in blood.
It was a 300mb file but after chopping it down to 5 mb it let me post it… but you can see what happens and one day I might be able to post full quality. There is odd things going on with stack. It lets me post some but others wont load even with smaller files treated the same.
White blood cell being consumed, popping? Time lapse.
Glaucoma eyedrops. Must tickle the eyeball with that reaction.
The Saw.
This is what blood looks like after a dose of adrenaline. It travels at incredible speed through the body for the flight or fight response. Fresh sheep blood, dinner.
Nearly art…
?
A massing of WBC’s.
Not a high concentration of gel, but there.
Different types of blood cells. Some ours some not. Its getting easier to tell them apart now. At first glance the blood on the rhs looks good until you assess the % of CDB cells.
Good Morning Matt, my name is Tina and I am 58 years old now, I have morgellons and god only knows what else, I know that there's something in my blood that's not right,or should I say not even close to what it was when I moved to Arizona in 2005 , this stuff is not only scary but really sickening if considering that another human being is responsible for this craziness, I am sorry for babbling I just wanted to let someone know what I can even see without a microscope
Dear Lord God the Father, in the name of Jesus the Christ please help us all!