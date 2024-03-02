matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Tina Bowden's avatar
Tina Bowden
Mar 2, 2024

Good Morning Matt, my name is Tina and I am 58 years old now, I have morgellons and god only knows what else, I know that there's something in my blood that's not right,or should I say not even close to what it was when I moved to Arizona in 2005 , this stuff is not only scary but really sickening if considering that another human being is responsible for this craziness, I am sorry for babbling I just wanted to let someone know what I can even see without a microscope

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23 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
Mar 2, 2024

Dear Lord God the Father, in the name of Jesus the Christ please help us all!

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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