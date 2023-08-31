Old blood art.

Lets take a few old mate bluey’s and do a deeper dive. Candidate no 1 in old blood.

Notice at a macro view the final effect on the blood on either side is different. I think this is due to the electrical polarity that’s very noticeable in the “world first “ post.

Some “ lights” are that, and some are actually visible as either a physical contour or unknown effect.

Physical contour. Clearer later.

Below same image different technique.

A bit closer. Squares , rectangles and Mick J’s Tounge.

Different macro effect on the blood. more obvious field distance of effect and a definitively marked boundary.

Snakey.

Physical contours.

Big and obvious effect. This is all the same blood from my last post, so has been sitting for a week under the slips (x2).

As seen elsewhere most activity is at the leading end.

Many times I see these black specs situated beyond what could possibly be random chance, commonly positioned like eyes. Would love a mathematician to come up with the odds of these being so often at the “head” of these beasties. Played with quite a few snakes in my time and these always remind me of the similarities. Think the sensing pits in a viper or the movements (next post).

Teaser _next post.

They are only a single strand sometimes.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment