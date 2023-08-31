Cole's, Fibres and fibers.
What can we really see - new info here.
Old blood art.
Lets take a few old mate bluey’s and do a deeper dive. Candidate no 1 in old blood.
Notice at a macro view the final effect on the blood on either side is different. I think this is due to the electrical polarity that’s very noticeable in the “world first “ post.
Some “ lights” are that, and some are actually visible as either a physical contour or unknown effect.
Physical contour. Clearer later.
Below same image different technique.
A bit closer. Squares , rectangles and Mick J’s Tounge.
Different macro effect on the blood. more obvious field distance of effect and a definitively marked boundary.
Snakey.
Physical contours.
Big and obvious effect. This is all the same blood from my last post, so has been sitting for a week under the slips (x2).
As seen elsewhere most activity is at the leading end.
Many times I see these black specs situated beyond what could possibly be random chance, commonly positioned like eyes. Would love a mathematician to come up with the odds of these being so often at the “head” of these beasties. Played with quite a few snakes in my time and these always remind me of the similarities. Think the sensing pits in a viper or the movements (next post).
Teaser _next post.
They are only a single strand sometimes.
MATT. J.A.O.B - Incredible imagery ■ I do believe these studies and pictures are able to be gallery/exhibit pieces. I believe that it is a movement like an art style, and you know some of the discoverers; perhaps these could be printed in book form as coffee table art. This can be a documentary of Genocide done by [t]errorist. I share some instrumental renaissance I listened today, I will study these pictures and ponder what has been written that I can share. M
■ "...Lute..." https://youtu.be/lTa8WoOVRbw?si=oJarjj2claT9lM4J
WOW...I see snakes too...amazing...chilling too...thanks!