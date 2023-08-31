matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Margie Chism's avatar
Margie Chism
Aug 31, 2023

MATT. J.A.O.B - Incredible imagery ■ I do believe these studies and pictures are able to be gallery/exhibit pieces. I believe that it is a movement like an art style, and you know some of the discoverers; perhaps these could be printed in book form as coffee table art. This can be a documentary of Genocide done by [t]errorist. I share some instrumental renaissance I listened today, I will study these pictures and ponder what has been written that I can share. M

■ "...Lute..." https://youtu.be/lTa8WoOVRbw?si=oJarjj2claT9lM4J

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
Aug 31, 2023

WOW...I see snakes too...amazing...chilling too...thanks!

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