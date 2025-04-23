( Note: Please don’t give this post a like as I’d like to test the stack algorithm - All comments and suggestions both welcome and appreciated as always though.)

The nub of it

What happens when it enters the gel.

Nub, in what’s left of the blood .

Nub, n blood.

Just traveling, in blood.

Entering the gel bubbles. (The blood cell circle is common when trapped in the gel)

First time I have seen this in blood, does not seem a good development.

This growth stops when it encounters the blood / gel membrane.

A different view of it.

………………………………………..

A few other recent pics:

I don’t often see what looks like a chip in the blood, but this one does. It certainly had a big effect on the surrounding blood.

………………………………………..

