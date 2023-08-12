Above, Unposted pics from a friend. Early days. Extracted during detox a few days after murderna shot.

Thanks Ralos for pics and Kim for reseaarch.

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A Tribute to Dr Martinelli , just the most recent. I know of 2 other Italian Drs who met the same fate after speaking up. There are probably more but all these 3 were associated with La Quinta Columna ( The Fifth Column in English) who via Dr Campra of Madrid first published a comprehensive analysis of the graphene problem.

Did that help the Spanish microscope army site grow to 15K plus on Mira Al Microscopio? I don’t know. Respect, Riccardo, Campra and Servillo.

This is worth watching as you will hear information you haven’t before by Dr wilfredo Stokes. I unfortunately agree with his statements.

They don’t want us talking about graphene? Lets all shout it from the mountain then.

https://rumble.com/v35ej0w-in-commemoration-of-the-recent-passing-of-dr.-martinelli.html

Do they really think they can scare us into silence ? Or will more brave souls be encouraged to step up? I believe in the latter as I still have faith in humanity . More people will realise that they are coming for us all anyway and the older ones will understand the lessons of the past. Staying silent is simply a lesser form of complicity.

I myself had contemplated it until it became more than I could live with.

………………………..

I have 2 pet bug bears. One is magnetic graphene , Graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide or most other forms of graphene, with the exception of Magnetic graphene oxide (M.G.O.). This comes from personal experience experimenting and a lot of research into patents etc.

The discovery of mgo was first called fleeting magnetism. In these reasonably recent papers scientists found that they could induce magnetism but only for incredibly short periods of time.

More recently ( too recent and too late to give to everyone and certainly price prohibitive ) , they found ways to increase this. So when i see people in videos picking it up off the beach (iron sand ) or getting it from water or pills with magnets, then automatically label it graphene, I laugh.

Yes standard graphene is now cheap to produce but it is not true graphene as in a one atom thick , or one layer substance. I made that myself a couple of years ago to experiment with using sonication and chemicals.. More recently I bought lab quality reduced GO to experiment with . Even this only contains a portion of single layer structures, was $350 for one gram and has a range of 1 < 7 layers.

Graphene can be doped using various metals like Fe and like iron will stick to a magnet , but it is still not magnetic as most people understand the term. It certainly is not why people have become magnetic after being vakd. For a believable explanation / hypotheses by a credible professor, see below

If I could find magnetic graphene I would get some to play with.

I saw videos claiming that when rgo reached body temperature it became magnetic. Again this is not true even up to boiling temps, as I have witnessed by experimentation.

Many methods are like the super high pressure one in this link, not practical today except for amounts that you probably cant see with the naked eye.

https://journals.aps.org/prx/subjects?subject_area%5B%5D=magnetism

Finally, I found something that made sense to me specifically in relation to the magnetism in people being found today, below:

……..

Dr Andrew Goldsworthy.

But how could this have happened since neither graphene or graphene oxide are magnetic? The answer is that both graphene and graphene oxide, can conduct enough electricity across the cell membranes to magnetise nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite to cause a widespread magnetisation of people receiving the vaccine.

It's just as the iron core of an electromagnet becomes magnetised when an electric current is passed through the coil of wire wound around it.

To make this argument more quantitative; the electrical conductivity of graphene on the nano scale is two orders of magnitude greater than copper.

What does this mean for living cells?

The answer is that the transmembrane voltage gradient of living cells is of the order of ten million volts per metre (100 mV across a 10 nm membrane). This means that a transmembrane strand of graphene or graphene oxide (from the vaccine) could carry a huge electric current and be likely to magnetise any superparamagnetic materials such as ferritin or magnetite that may be close by.

This effect could spread like wildfire across the membrane as each magnetized particle magnetizes its neighbours and then to those of the next cell, so that the magnetic effect increases and ultimately, it could spread to all parts of the body via the bloodstream, starting with the blood cells themselves, including those white cells needed for our immune system, then the veins, then the heart, followed by the lungs and finally the brain.

Wherever It goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer's disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue. Another effect is that membrane damage to our sensory cells could make them hyperactive and send false signals to the brain to give symptoms very similar to electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) resulting in headaches whenever we use a mobile phone, pins and needles when straying too close to a WiFi router dizziness and nausea, to name but a few. Perhaps the most serious danger is if you have an MRI scan, when the extremely powerful magnet in the machine would try to pull these magnetised particles out of your body and, in the case of the brain or spinal cord scan, immediate and possibly permanent damage could result. When other parts of the body are scanned, the results may be less noticeable in the short term, but become apparent later as an unexplained "idiopathic" illness. This needs careful monitoring by an independent observer. Best wishes,

Dr Andrew Goldsworthy Lecturer and Biological Safety Officer (retired) Imperial College London

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Now that my hypothesis of the agenda to graphenate the planet by way of graphene in jet fuel has been shown as very possible, i wondered about it in auto fuels. not quite but close as follows.

I found that to make graphene magnetic some researchers were making it using a fe (iron) / stainless nano , graphene composite mix to do so, while others were making carbon nanotubes from engine oil and making a composite with that and graphene.

The heat and pressure combined in a motor would also save a lot of $ in the cost to produce such effects if possible.

which led to the following:

Original Article

Published: 27 January 2022

Fuel energy saving in SI engine using graphene and graphite as nano-additivesː a comparative study

Gurtej Singh, M. F. Wani & M. Marouf Wani

Applied Nanoscience volume 12, pages1387–1401 (2022)Cite this article

166 Accesses

Metricsdetails

Abstract

This study comparatively investigates the influence of graphite nano-flakes (GNF) and graphene nano-platelets (GNP) additives on the performance characteristics of 4-stroke 3-cylinder gasoline engine (GE) viz., brake power (BP), mechanical efficiency (ME), engine torque (ET), brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC), and piston ring wear in engine oil grade SAE 15W40. The BP, ET, and ME of the engine using 0.1 wt.% GNP + SAE 15W40 and 0.1 wt.% GNF + SAE 15W40 enhanced by 3.7–4.8%, 3.1–6.3% and 2%; and by 1.8–3.8%, 2.3–5.2%, and 1.4% compared to virgin SAE 15W40, respectively. However, the BSFC and emissions were reduced by 1.7–3.8% and 2.0–4.0% for 0.1 wt. % GNP + SAE 15W40 and by 1.2–3.4% and 1–3% for 0.1 wt. % GNF + SAE 15W40, respectively. The 0.1 wt. % GNP dispersed SAE 15W40 showed improved performance of GE than 0.1 wt. % GNF dispersed SAE 15W40 and base oil SAE 15W40. Further, the piston ring wear was also evaluated and observed to decrease using 0.1 wt. % GNP/SAE 15W40. The formation of tribo-film on the wear track of the piston ring resulted in the reduction of abrasive wear and surface roughness, respectively.

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Some other research and potential ways to mitigate. Remember , the graphene is a component of much of this stuff , but we are also dealing with CBD’s in combination as well.

Something ( telegram handle) posted the following comment after a video on rumble.. (Edited for clarity and to remove what I considered mistaken assumed motives of others).

TanninCures

(https://rumble.com/user/TanninCures)23 hours ago

Dictyostelium discoidium is an amoeboid DECOMPOSER that enters into a rapid cascade of reproduction after Dexamethasone is added to it.

The slide slow clearly shows slug formation and amoebic streaming.………. reproducing the hydrogel, as amoeboid cells are used for growing soft actuator vinyl-ester based hydrogels.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2685946/

https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/13/7/1586/htm

The bioluminescent proteins mentioned are required for Dictyostelium growth in deep tissues, as much as they are required for the reproduction of magnetotactic bacterium. ”DictyBase” is used for genetic engineering and liquid quantum biological computing, using the “Amoeba TSP Algorithm”.

http://dictybase.org/

………….. amoeboid decomposers are what’s feeding on the dead blood cells.

Lactococcus or Lactic Acid degrades Polyacrylamide Hydrogel in addition to tannic acid. Oleic Acid helps to protect the cells from damage. Anti-parasitic drugs help to clear out the amoebae decomposers from the body, and hydrolytic enzymes found in the Luffa and Sarracenia Purpurea ……….(and venus flytrap?)…….plants digest the foreign amoebae protoplasm within the body.

Thanks Tannin , whomever you may be. I did try to track you down for more info etc, but I understand why you may have wanted to keep your anonymity.

………

Since seeing the above information a friend has been mashing venus flytrap and mixing it with water to drink , said it helps with the brain fog. There is a medicine for sale made from it commercially. Its a cousin of the purple pitcher plant (purpureia) above. I will be growing the pitcher plant for myself as they grow larger plus also in lower temps.

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Another crew working on a solution.

At "The Sacred Medicine Alliance", we now use the worlds most advanced cutting edge anti-nano technology along with both our Jab~Rehab and Super Human Protocols.

Firstly, we administer Reverse Magnetic EMP technology to destroy the circuitry of the self assembling AI Nano.

Then after targeted IV Chelation, the blood is cleansed, utilizing advanced Apheresis (Blood Filtration) and Ozone Therapy.

Then, using PEMF

(Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequencies), Red Light Bio-Modulation and multi-step Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, we re-energize and hyper-oygenate the blood.

After we have cleansed and recharged the "River Of Light", and heavily increased the flow of vital life force energy to the body, we use IV and supplemental therapies to deliver the body everything it needs to do it's own healing.

We truly are at the cutting edge of healing many of our human families most debilitating dis-eases.

Welcome to Blyss!!

Do Your own research on these leads please.

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What do Morgellons and CDB have to do with graphene? Its a component of the carbon nano tubes and chips that exist alongside the fibres.

Sent to me from someone who took the first band aid challenge. Her response to finding she was contaminated is not unusual, as I’m sure you’d appreciate… Name withheld. But again, someone who tried their own mix and found something that worked for her.

BTW, I will stop using the term band aid, from here on its a brand owned by those behind all this. I used them as they had a very uniform (artificial) fibre for the scope. Interesting that when you bleed on them the blood shows up as a hexagram , like graphene. I laughed out loud the first time I saw that. Bad humor huh. Med Plaster?.

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All Photos taken with a handheld digital scope. Shots are of skin and you can clearly see them inside, outside and both. I didn’t recognise the bio film back then as seen here, but I do now.

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Below, unedited response typical of waking up after taking the challenge. I sympathise.

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Hey Matt,

So I've got this concoction I made up about a year ago as a skin healing cream (frikin works amazing) & I applied it with a band-aid out of curiosity

after 30 mins it got itchy (never applied it with a band-aid before)

And had a look under scope

WOW

I could see the fkers surfacing, and the layers of them, I wanted to vomit I felt so violated lol Seems this concoction rapidly draws them out.. it has

💯 Organic Cold pressed unrefined virgin coconut oil

15 UMF 500+MGO NZ Manuka honey

Hypochlorous acid

100% pure tea tree essential oil

Vitamin E 1000UI oil ( from capsules that I break open)

100% pure Cold-Pressed Hexane Free Castor Oil

This concoction heals skin ailments quickly, I'm curious to see what it would look like under your scope same application time...

Blues, blacks, reds, chips , flecks etc.

My understanding at present is: black is polymer, gold, nano wires plus A.I. , Purple blue is carbon nano tubes (graphene based), radio active , n acetyl glutamine. Carnicom, from memory. Please correct me if wrong.

You can clearly see that you don’t need a flash scope to see for yourself. Just do it.

Thank You C.G.R. and yes that experiment is written down on my list.

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Kim, one brave Lady from the states that gives us hope.

She was injected under suspicious circumstances in 2018, got very sick , but has largely come out the other side today. She gives us all hope.

In the video below you will see why I call these things alive, subjectively. They are technology and not life as we know it but when deactivated I call them dead or inactive. I see this often under the scope after removing my babies. I don’t have grown ups like this one thankfully. You will understand why I call this Lady brave after watching. How many of you would do this after removing it from your body to help inform others?

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Absolutely, I’m all for sharing to wherever to try to wake people up!! I did make like 8 or 9 pages altogether to try to explain.. has timeline of issues and some of the “things” I’ve expelled if you think that would help?

Big respect Kim, and Thanks.

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The babies removed when I started the band aid challenge in comparison. Needed the microscope.

Only x100 actual,

Do they faze me at all, No. Knowing I can mitigate this before it gets to a severe stage is fine by me. I do feel for all those unknowing who will only find out when serious problems occur and they get sent to the nuthouse if they tell the wrong Dr, unwisely.

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Unnamed. Very Recent.

Great, thank you for your time. So I started saving my urine a couple months ago (not all of it but here and there I catch some in a jar). I haven't done anything with any of it yet except rub some on some mosquito bites. However recently I noticed one of the jars grew some red particles. They look similar to your images. I will send a photo I took this morning. Unfortunately I was vaxxed in 2021. Anyhow I believe these showed up in urine after an MRI I had in June. I wonder if graphene and who knows what formed these.

I will send in email to follow.

Please let me know what you think.

Thank You V.

If anyone can advise or give an opinion to help , that’d be great. V will see any response I’m sure. As a layman I’d advise to find a Dr that’s not compromised, as it could be blood.

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Excuse the mishmash approach, but none of us know for when the bells toll nor if or when we get shut down. I see what’s happening is faster today and feel compelled to get what I know out there at least. I am aware this is probably temporary as any that speak up will be the first of the new “dissidents “ to be mustered up if this goes kinetic. Lucky for me I am Just An Old Bugger, opinionated and, probably / hopefully not taken as a serious threat ;).

Lastly. Karen Kingston, Wherever you are, My thoughts are with You.

Kia Kaha.

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