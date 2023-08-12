matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 12, 2023

Has anyone tried looking at others eyes with a blacklight? Rebecca found hers glow green , but others do not. Curious.

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RebeccaccebeR

2 hrs ago

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Cabela’s sells a small blacklight flashlight that is used to cure the glue for fishing flies.

I bought it and accidentally flashed my eyes while looking for something else…

I don’t know how common the green glow inside the ocular fluid is.

I have met a couple people who do not glow; and a few people whose eyes glow like mine.

I don’t make a habit of asking my friends to shine UV light in their eyes, so my testbed has been limited.

.......

matt’s microscopy

just now

Thanks,

It would be good if a pro out there could tell us what causes this and if its a natural phenomena or not. If it isn't it can go in the cheap self testing toolkit for all.

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 12, 2023

Does anyone know if there is a substack for La quinta?

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