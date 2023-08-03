Sputum, mine, bubbles.

After drying out. pretty fractals.

Check the bottom for abnormal special benefits.

This is not your average or normal request.

Never underestimate your power to make a difference in these special times.

After dipping my toe in the water to see if substack is a good place to put my semi unbiased (Still Human) opinions, hypotheses, perspectives and simple layman’s pictures of what I see under the scope, I have decided to continue for various reasons.

The first is that they have not sold out, yet. Long may they continue. Yes i do a simple search : who owns x company or who are the controlling shareholders of y company.

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/substack/company_financials

How long before they are made an offer that they cant refuse? i don’t know.

I heard it has been banned in France. Another great recommendation. soon to come to us all i suppose.

There is no financial reward that i foresee long term on social media for those not spouting the narrative as its obvious that anyone telling the truth will be de banked at minimum, and that’s only if they bend over and accept the new social credit system inbound along with a new global I/D.

I have been deeply humbled by some of the offers that have come from this experience to date and while not an overly emotional man its nice to be reminded that they have not taken my humanity yet. Yes J Marie, the very first, and Gordon the most recent , i refer to people like your good selves.

As with life in general and all things material, it is but a fleeting experience and what we leave behind counts for more than the physical “things” we attain during.

No Box for I. Not the first time this comment has been made to me. After being informed lately by a group of doctors and specialists that they didn’t know what box to put me in, i felt a sense of satisfaction that the unconventional life lived to the full has stood me in good stead. The greatest final reward being a wide knowledge base to draw upon, including but not limited to a huge variety of industries, businesses, cultures, geo politics, history, science and tech, inventions, media, geography, social, strategy and tactics, etc. It was a great feeling to talk to a group of doctors and scientists and find the first doctors i actually trust for decades. I have never in more than 6 decades had a GP.

While having the greatest respect for those who have dedicated their lives to a single career or objective it was not something for me from a very young age. Leaving school at 14 and starting real life was the best thing for me. I did hire some top people including scientists etc along the way and valued their knowledge and skills. My only qualification is from the school of a full life lived, and survival of same. i was fortunate to attract some very worldly high flying mentors too.

I do have friends in both high and low places.

Old school is not just a throwaway term, it includes many of the good things we are lacking in todays society at large eg: a mans word being his bond, Having respect for the Ladies, having basic morals and ethics without having to be told, etc. Men and woman, Ladies and Gentlemen being just that. Children as sacrosanct. I was lucky enough to have strong role models in my grandfathers in particular with regard to this. I certainly haven’t always managed to live up to my understanding of what they would have expected, but have nearly always tried. This is something they are desperate to destroy today. It is a threat to the new world disorder envisaged.

Finally, i call out to the older generation. Especially Granny’s and Gramp’s.

You wouldn’t be reading this if you are not awake to what’s occurring. You must feel as outraged as I at the callousness at hand.

We who have lived through one of the most benign periods in human history, with the most advantages and one that has now irretrievably ended, rapidly, and with a shock to boot. What should we be grateful for? Why is it very much our fight, we who perhaps thought we would be left in peace during a “retirement” that they now want a more permanent, economical and final solution to, as they have already hinted at and openly suggested?

The social contract has now been broken beyond any repair. It’s very humpty dumpty indeed and all the kings men are very busy grinding the fragments to dust. Not the fairy tale we grew up with at all.

Your life Experiences, Memories and Knowledge base of simple Truths (think of them now) are a threat to this new order. You cannot blame the younger generation for their inability to see, as apart from very well designed social engineering, they have been subject to the largest military grade psychological operation with the most advanced technology at hand in recorded history.

What have we to fear? Nothing for us, only for the future envisaged for our descendants if we do not act. You may have noticed they came for our generations first but have now worked their way down to the toddlers. Logic must tell you why.

Here is your opportunity to do what so many of our forbears have done for us. Especially those that made the ultimate sacrifice at a young age so we could have those lives we lived. The only thing that should matter to us is that enough of us survive this new battle to pass on the knowledge and values that they want so desperately to destroy and our descendants get at least a simulacrum of what we have had.

How do you want to be remembered? The saying that comes to me often now is “ you have to lie down to die”.

For me, its as someone who (to quote myself) “ may bend over backwards to help , but never forwards”.

…………………………………………….

Att Viska . I might not agree with all but he makes some very relevant points in his article that i will take on board in order to not waste anyone’s precious time.

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Thank you for reading and contributing your opinions to matt’s microscopy — your reactions and actions motivates me to keep doing this work. I welcome debate and opposing views, but with simple standards of common decency that we should all expect.

I cant promise 100% accuracy except what we can see under the scope but will try. Yes, i am human and will be incorrect in my assessments and hypothesis sometimes. Please feel free to correct me if you have superior knowledge and I will edit the post if needed.

What I can promise sincerely is that i will never sell out, as sleeping well at night is priceless.

Unlike a certain dictatorial prime minister of a wee island nation down under I don’t believe there is any “single source of truth”. Do seek alternate views always, while we can.

If you enjoy matt’s microscopy , it would mean a lot to me if you invited friends to subscribe and read with us. If you refer friends, you will receive rewards that while not be $, may give you satisfaction in knowing you have helped in this battle between darkness and Light.

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