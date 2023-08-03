matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Okisuke's avatar
Okisuke
Aug 3, 2023

Hey Matt. Awesome work as usual. I hope that Dr. Ana will put you on her recommendation page as well just like Dr. David Nixon did.

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
420MedicineMan's avatar
420MedicineMan
Aug 3, 2023

You are inspiring my friend. I'm lucky not to have suffered from the Morgellons, I was recently blessed with being rid of the umm how to say this, the Nano Tech the DOD under DARPA put in my body including my brain, back in my Army days 18 years ago.

The first time I learned of Morgellons was end of 2007 when I saw an ex Air Force Captain post on Facebook, she was a brave soul. That is when I found Clifford Carnicom, and the kill switch hypothesis. I looked up ADF suicides, Nano RFID, Anti Malarial drugs as well. Within a week I had a Catagory 3 super cell cyclone form right on top of my house 150km inland from the coast.

Here's one of the reasons the soon to be political losers want to bring in Orwellian thought control here down under, they know their time is up.

https://420medicineman.substack.com/p/submission-to-royal-commission-adf?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

The big wigs of the Malaria institute lied to the Royal Commission too, they said there was only 5000 members that were apart of the drug trials, it was 6000. 1200 of them were discharged with PTSD, I know 2 who were discharged for naturally occurring liver cancer... It was acquired brain injury. I have no doubt they were juiced with the Nano tech as well. 1998 to 2006 was the super soldier DARPA trials ...

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