First a Pic. Doesn’t look like much but its the 3 “knee joints” of the “thing” equidistant from the “Head” and the “feet”. I am naming this pic “Hair” of the Dragon after my good friend 侯德健. Hope you are keeping well Richard.

So here we go on a controversial subject amongst the more academic minds out there. I am going to simplify all the various terms and subsets thereof for we common folk and laymen. Anyone is free to add suggestions, or, like a marriage forever hold their own pieces.

As most of the good doctors are being banned from practicing for honoring their oaths and the ones that took the poison and don’t acknowledge or mitigate the damage being done are probably not here for long we will all need to be our own doctors. This includes taking the mystery terminology out of their hands and creating common terms that we all understand.

This will have to include all these new bits of tech inside us that have no previous descriptors or prior documented knowledge base attached.

Perhaps even some TLA’s (3 letter acronyms) to shorten some descriptors, but that gets confusing too.

These are the Main Titles to start with initial known or suspected subgroups:

Gels / Polymers / Plastics / Protiens / other TBD ( = to be discovered )

“Bubbles” in the blood.

“Capsules” with colored dots in the blood.

“Calamari” The massive structures being found in vessels and veins of both the dead and living.

“Hydrogels”

“Bio Films” On the skin.

“Membranes” These can encapsulate some Gels.

Fibres

“Ribbons” flat, often clear with very visible folds. In the blood.

“Morgs” The old morgellons fibres including the new “upgraded” versions. Often accompanied by Bio Film where in the skin.

Including but not limited to :

Clears

Blueys - main data cables?

Reds - breeders?

Purples

Greens - rarer

Fullerenes?

Carbon Nano Tubes (CNT’s)

Nano Fibrils?

Worms , Fat with wrinkles , tapering , (some are natural blood worms too)

Single stranded, Diploid (double) Tripliod (3) multi stranded.?

Tentacled, as above. Single end or both ends?

Chips.

“Cubic”

Flats ?, often semi transparent

The “7 bar beast”,and “the 4 bar beast” and only seen here…

“Graphene” Food for chips and “things”?

“folded multi layered”

Dots.

“Nano particles”.

“Quantum dots”. AKA Qdots. Reds, blues and yellows.

“Plasmonic Resonance Nanoparticles”?

“Liquid crystals”?

“Protists”?

“Lipid Nano Particles” (LNP’s) Payload carriers?

Bots. Nano robots that can be assembled into micro size machines.

Kinetically Active Microstructures (named by Dr Len Ber)

Others?

Cross Domain Bacteria. (CBD’s) Named by Clifford Carnicom from the Carnicom Institute.

The one man I can think of that deserves the most credit to date for the highest scientific standards of evidence in researching the start of this stuff all the way through to today and still producing evidence for us all..

Clifford has 10 subsets and I wont risk butchering his great works here. Please look them up for yourself.

Fungus, molds, etc, that may be natural or genetically modified.

Critters

My term for the mix of chylomicrons (or protists) and “tech” that makes up the dancing dots in the blood serum. I will continue to use this term. Others can distinguish the varieties if they so choose to.

“White Blood Cells” 26 types , I just found out today after thinking there were only 3...

“Poly Ethylene Glycols “ ( PEG’s)

The term we use for the growth of the fibres is “growing”

All terminology here is up for debate. I may not join in though.

I will end this post by saying that i believe the Gels make the fibres in the blood. This post by Dr Anna and Clifford Carnicom make this very clear as to the mechanism of actions that take place.

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