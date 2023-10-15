matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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FM8's avatar
FM8
Oct 15, 2023

It's purposely Muddied Up, So we look like fools when we discuss or present any of this assault technology

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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Stefanie
Oct 15, 2023

Matt, are you aware of whether any other anesthetics besides the Carbocaines have been examined for the presence of hydrogels, graphene oxide, nano-tech? If so, which ones? Inquiring Mind wants to know. Thank you.

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