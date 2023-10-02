matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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David's avatar
David
Oct 2, 2023

Thank you Matt. FM8 also had a vid recently showing an extracted fiber reacting to proximity of index finger. Reaction to a wood surface is new news

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Agent Midnight Rider
Oct 2, 2023

Also note we have FRESH INTEL, they ALL OF US have been infected with NANO TECH KILL SWITCHES since at least 2010. That means it is impossible to determine if shedding has occurred from COVID vaccinated persons. We know that they have infected over 3000 products with NANO TECH, INFORMATION SOURCE TODD CALLENDAR. SEE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3FLpK7zpnM AND https://supersoldiertalk.com/classified-docs-on-nano-domestic-quell-dod-kill-switch-program-released-by-dr-bill-weld-download-link/ .... vectors include PEPSI, COCA COLA, NESTLE PRODUCTS AND CITY WATER SYSTEMS...... Intel courtesy of Agent Midnight Rider

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