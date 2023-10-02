A very distinguished and kind gentleman visited me today and kindly helped this old luddite connect the big scope up to the large screen and then donated some blood. Thank you kind sir.

4 shots of poison has produced the most unique structure that I have seen to date. I will learn to use stitching and layering one day to assemble it, but for now here it is.

The 7 bar beastie.

Below in order top to bottom. Scaled by the red blood cells as final mag is 40x objective plus unknown digital zoom.

Followed up old mate from last week and 3 wbc’s had departed the scene. darkened shot to show the city lights…

A few other unwanted guests from blood and skin.

When the doctors see these “fibres “ from the skin have burrowed into the band aid it doesn’t leave any doubt as to their ability to travel.

Pretty in pink. same band aid and very reactive..

I thought this reaction was only to moisture or heat in breath, until I saw wills substack (in my recommended list on the front page) with them reacting in the same manner to a toothpick coming close..

This is an interim post The next one will be a full before and after protocol post with full allopathic bloodwork etc. Just thought that beast had to be shared for all. Special shout out and thanks to the brave and very awake, kind donors. Its not a pleasant task showing this, nor being on the other end.

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