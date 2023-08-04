Just Pics
Not much Reading, just pics.
Early Days, my blood, bright field. Yes you can still see them, and graphene.
Doing Dr Young style blood test
Next 5, Looking at polarity, below, crystal
Plus Gel bubbles
Fungal behavior
Blood test, donor dead and eaten, no plastic, happy.
Trying to draw my own blood, failed miserably , more meat than blood,
Successful Biopsy?
That growth, more detail another day.
Interesting phenomena, same blood ,same slide, coverslip and no coverslip, different growth speed. More explanation later.
These are so large that you can only see them whole with low mag.
End of fibre, different view, like a dictyostelium head?
Hi Kerrlyln,
No vak, no tests, most protocols, still have it. Now only peroxide removal and high dose Vit c, plus after speaking to Dr Nixon, just near end of 3 day fast.
Welcome.
Hi Lee,
Yes many including in my posts, my nose baby and clarification on peroxide removal.