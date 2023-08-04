matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 4, 2023

Hi Kerrlyln,

No vak, no tests, most protocols, still have it. Now only peroxide removal and high dose Vit c, plus after speaking to Dr Nixon, just near end of 3 day fast.

Welcome.

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 5, 2023

Hi Lee,

Yes many including in my posts, my nose baby and clarification on peroxide removal.

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