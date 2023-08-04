Early Days, my blood, bright field. Yes you can still see them, and graphene.

Doing Dr Young style blood test

Next 5, Looking at polarity, below, crystal

Plus Gel bubbles

Fungal behavior

Blood test, donor dead and eaten, no plastic, happy.

Trying to draw my own blood, failed miserably , more meat than blood,

Successful Biopsy?

That growth, more detail another day.

Interesting phenomena, same blood ,same slide, coverslip and no coverslip, different growth speed. More explanation later.

These are so large that you can only see them whole with low mag.

End of fibre, different view, like a dictyostelium head?

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