1/. Normal rbc’s on the left - converted on the right. Captured one rbc going through a tube during this process. Time lapse further down of that happening.

2/. There are a few unique captures in this post and hopefully some answers for those pro’s looking in - Preferably the ones on the right side of history, not the kiddy fiddler supporters. One such is the Fluorescence inside our rbc’s as below.

This post will be too long for email. Lots of pics and time lapses, best on a big screen. If you appreciate the time it takes to gather this material give the post a like for the algorithm and help get this out there please. Seems like with 6 k odd subs and over 10k followers they can’t all be that lazy or on the other side, but who knows huh.

3/. A crystal from a supermarket egg white. Probably natural.

4/. Some new info in here. Those “air bubbles” that hold blood cells sure do some strange things…(Special note for USA inhabitants* - sarcasm). Whether the reaction is electrical, chemical or biological I don’t know and am open to suggestions on this as per usual. It was hard to comprehend more than one of these reactions for me. This is also where I found the fluoro in the RBC’s.

5/. Another example. If they have blood cells inside they nearly all do it, if you catch them early.

6/. Last week I put some blood on a hot plate and looked at in stages while it went from 37* C to 190*C. Some blood disintegrates and some does not. The syncells make nice black hexagons and the whiter stuff in between is our blood. This was after 190*C.

7/. It did make the dots, red, blue, yellow and green show up though. A coincidence that’s the color of the 4 Qdots huh. These are actual colors too, not from changes in focus. I have a video going through all focal points to show that in the collection.

RGB and yellow together.

8/. After 190*.

Some blood outside the cover slip after cooking. Art pic.

Gels don’t like it that hot.

9/. These dots in the serum seem to become crystals.

9/. RBC membranes joining up, unless someone has a better opinion? .

10/. About 50*C temperature did this. This sample was my blood -was quite happy with it, for today.

11/. A set of 3 crystals that I think broke apart on the slide.

12/. More fluoro, but including a white blood cell.

13/. At the 30 second mark you will see a single RBC travel through the tube and the membrane then proceeding into the gel bubble for conversion.

14/. Lucky last. That “popping” behavior is not limited to the fake air bubbles. This time lapse definitively puts paid to that BS. Again there are multiple mechanisms of action involved here.

Thanks to all those who have contributed to date, with a special shout out to Eric, Neo and Sam for recent advice. Also to all those who still recommend my work. Its appreciated, just like those who help with the algorithm (hint!).

Share

Leave a comment

Share matt’s microscopy