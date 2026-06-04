Blood doesn’t have to look bloody all the time. After high heat the polymers make some nice art. I have some shots that look like the posters on my wall when I was a young lad.

When I republished the site some from the draft folder an actual draft was put up by mistake, That is why the title of the last post was not fully accurate. From now on that wont happen again. Also most didn’t find the previous post so that is further down here.

The flexibility of white blood cells, time lapsed, navigating an object.

What ruthenium crystals look like under a normal scope. Future post on that as its a current issue. Interesting results come up when you search ruthenium (RU) plus internet of bodies with brave and startpage.

A tiny one with fluor.

A different type of smart city. Related.

While drying, some spooky action. Time lapse ( all time lapses are x 30)

From a lung sample. Seen these before in serum, but not the double line type and also the crystal type at the center.

A cdb infected mosquito. Start with the nice pics - the eyes.

At first look you could say its just external on the body.

But upon looking further its obviously coming from the inside through the surface to the outside. Flying syringes indeed.

Makes me want to put another blood art pic next…

…………………………………………..

The post most missed, but with many new fluor additions below.

………………………………………….

After unpublishing my work here on stack in protest at age verification I allowed for reposting it or collating much of the work into a few super posts. After requests to start posting again I thought it would be good to start at the real beginning which could only be with Clifford Carnicom and his CDB in action / time lapse.

(Clifford’s latest interview at bottom of post)

I have shortened many of the early posts into single larger ones but since found that the comments do repopulate with republishing so have just republished most posts as is instead.

Findings from the last 5 months research have created a large file of visuals and info to post so I am not short of material..

I have missed the high level of intelligent conversations in the comment section and look forward to that especially.

An important note on the CDB is that Clifford, while naming it cross domain bacteria, never claimed it was a bacteria and that it was only similar in shape / size. Whatever it actually is, I shall just refer to it as microbial from now on until we have an agreed and acceptable definition. From all I have seen optically they appear to move with legs similar to bats. Others will say flagella but I don’t know, and have not observed that.

There are new findings from other researchers suggesting that Boron and quercetin are possibly now no good for us due to assisting the tech. They will join a growing list in the future I am sure.

Still on my list are Salts, oils, CDS, DMSO, peroxide, fulvic, aloe and many other natural plants plus nicotine - the old fashioned way. No patches ever.. Ivermectin, mebendazole and fenbendazole are also still on my good list and I will go into detail why in a future post.

Some examples of the new things I have seen and will be going into more detail on are below as most recipients did not find them from the last post..

What I think is the conversion process of a neutrophil, It clearly has a rectangle inside it which is limiting its mobility until the end where it sprouts pseudopods. Perhaps this explains the original creepy legs video.

I have been using a scope that allows both darkfield and fluorescence but all the shots of the blood cells fluorescing are done with normal bright field and no dyes. This would be considered auto fluorescence.

When I first saw this I went looking for all the literature as others had obviously seen it before. Unfortunately the first pic below is the best I have found so far and bears no relation to what I am seeing.

This is what I have been looking at for the last 6 months and been trying to establish what should and should not be seen. In one of the following posts I will go into more detail on lighting and other settings that show this up. The variety in different people can be striking. The one below shows the difference on each side of one of the new blood “lines”. After that a few examples.

White blood cells with rectangular objects (with rbg plus yellow dots) show up like this.

A video showing it was inside the WBC. Drag the slider to speed it up.

Where it was found.

Whats inside those very bright dots that we cant normally see?

Cells that join?

Yes, I have come to some conclusions but am happy to hear others thoughts first.

The growing gels:

The smart city growth time lapsed, with high mag and fluorescence shows this:

The new cells we are seeing show up like the one with a thick membrane and a black interior.

Heated dried rbc’s ( 90c). Been trying to get the dots to show up and they are there.

Here is what I see as one form of possible tech in the blood serum today. The black cube sitting on a green square that’s on a black square in the top rh quadrant would be in the nm range. The black square would be approx 1 to 1.5 um. There is a red on black one in the bottom lh quadrant with what appears to be a line of some sort forming to link them together. What’s on the screen is what appear as tiny white dots on a normal blood scope using darkfield.

I see a lot of hexagrams too but not usually this big.

This trichome was coughed up…. Not a hydra BTW.

If I was asked what the most unbelievable thing I have seen in the last few years - I have seen 2 of these, one came from inside a ladies arm and the other was environmental. Having scoped them and seen elemental analysis of them unfortunately its true that they are grown , not faceted. The one produced in the arm had CDB fibers emanating from inside and exiting around the base. They contain actinides and lanthanides. Approx 4mm wide.

It feels strange and good to be back but the break was fruitful too. I will be away for 2 or 3 days and respond to most comments after then.

Cliffords last interview (no 4)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fhMZsqw9u0hn

Regards,

Matt.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment