matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Neo's avatar
Neo
3d

Plant Trichomes as Microbial Niches

Trichomes are epidermal outgrowths on plants that serve as critical habitats and infection sites for various microbes. Pathogenic bacteria and fungi can enter host tissues through damaged trichome bases or colonize them as endophytes. Research indicates that trichomes may also harbor archaea and beneficial bacteria involved in nutrient acquisition, such as nitrogen fixation, suggesting these structures function similarly to root hairs in supporting complex microbial microbiomes.

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crapshoot farmer's avatar
crapshoot farmer
5d

I'm also interested in any findings on Boron. We've been using a tiny amount on food 2-3 times a week with no visible results but I've read that it decalcifies the Pineal gland. Can't really report any results but we're still able to read and think.

(yeah, it was Mercola that reported that, hmmm)

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