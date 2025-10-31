First the header pic. Someone lost their ring… in some nice blood.
Nearly a year ago I captured something new. What appeared to be neutrophils with pseudopods. We named them creepy legs. Many suggestions were made as to what they were with some claiming they were macrophages etc. The time lapse below was captured over a 3 hour period and its clearly a neutrophil, until the change.
Unfortunately I didn’t check to see what I had captured (as is often the case) until later on after I had then put the slide on a heat pad at 190 degrees Celsius for another experiment. On the other hand it was a lucky capture as I had got busy and forgotten the time lapse, otherwise it would have been missed.
While I have seen them a couple of times since the first viewing, the odds of seeing one metamorphize seemed very low. This neutrophil attracted my eye due to the bright rectangular crystal inside it. My first thoughts were that it had just moved over the top of a crystal on the slide but as I watched it try to move around it seemed trapped hence a time lapse to see what eventuated.
Maybe this time someone has a good logical explanation for this change, including the crystal, or even better an old video showing this is not another new phenomena appearing post 2020.
Sometimes ( more often as time goes on) the phone will offer to scan and download text from the blood. So far all attempts to get any data have failed until now.
The blood sample was large and had no cover slip as it was also going on the heat pad next.
First sign.
A minute later.
Then this..
Obviously it looks like gibberish and couldn’t be translated.
That just left me wondering what sort of code / encryption ai would use for data from our wban. Someone previously mentioned them communicating in old Sumerian and other languages when wanting privacy. The video of them switching to their own language once they realized they were both ai is out there too ( one a house servant looking to book a hotel and the other one the hotel ai if I recall correctly ). I see a bit of binary there but that’s too obvious. Maybe someone clever may have a crack at it.
Thoughts on both?
Early am here so will answer questions tomorrow.
The below is how an ai interpreted what was shown. As usual I am just showing what I find today.
"On the 15th of July, 2325, Kalil of Yemen will direct the path of progress. The matter will be ratified.
A new era will emerge — one that unites the languages of the world in harmony. Through development and shared values, a collective story will unfold.
Join the journey toward betterment, investigate the unknown, and believe in the possibility of unity. The work will be supported by those who seek to grow and understand.
As time moves forward, the coordinates of change will point to the East, toward unity and enlightenment.
The people will be guided by principles of value, growth, and cooperation. Step forward, for the path is ahead, and the future awaits those who believe."
Second interpretation from NV420's TG site is below. Arabic mainly with misinterpreted other language - if all Arabic it would be:
رقم العينة: 03002700
[Sample ID: 03002700]
تاريخ أخذ العينة: 04:00 صباحاً، 07/07/2025
[Collection: 04:00 AM, 07 Jul 2025]
المريض: محمد عبد الرحمن أحمد
[Patient: Mohamed Abdelrahman Ahmed]
رقم الملف: 20000838
[File No: 20000838]
رمز الفحص: BE532
[Test Code: BE532]
النتيجة: ضمن الحدود الطبيعية
[Result: Within normal limits]
ملاحظات: تم استلام العينة في حالة جيدة
[Notes: Sample received in good condition]
