The below is how an ai interpreted what was shown. As usual I am just showing what I find today.

Thanks K.

"On the 15th of July, 2325, Kalil of Yemen will direct the path of progress. The matter will be ratified.

A new era will emerge — one that unites the languages of the world in harmony. Through development and shared values, a collective story will unfold.

Join the journey toward betterment, investigate the unknown, and believe in the possibility of unity. The work will be supported by those who seek to grow and understand.

As time moves forward, the coordinates of change will point to the East, toward unity and enlightenment.

The people will be guided by principles of value, growth, and cooperation. Step forward, for the path is ahead, and the future awaits those who believe."

.........................

Second interpretation from NV420's TG site is below. Arabic mainly with misinterpreted other language - if all Arabic it would be:

رقم العينة: 03002700

[Sample ID: 03002700]

تاريخ أخذ العينة: 04:00 صباحاً، 07/07/2025

[Collection: 04:00 AM, 07 Jul 2025]

المريض: محمد عبد الرحمن أحمد

[Patient: Mohamed Abdelrahman Ahmed]

رقم الملف: 20000838

[File No: 20000838]

رمز الفحص: BE532

[Test Code: BE532]

النتيجة: ضمن الحدود الطبيعية

[Result: Within normal limits]

ملاحظات: تم استلام العينة في حالة جيدة

[Notes: Sample received in good condition]

( Thanks IAH)

Elana Freeland's avatar
Elana Freeland
3d

Matt - Elana Freeland here. I am writing a book about synthetic biology which will feature live blood analysis photographs from Clifford, David Nixon, and a few others. My publisher is Inner Traditions and they require a permission with a signature that I want to send to you. May I have an email? Also, if you have favorite photos, please send WITH CAPTIONS about the microscope, magnification, the substance, and whatever info you think would clarify for readers. The working title of the book is Remaining Human: The Transhuman NanoMachine Takeover. Thank you for your work, particularly regarding Clifford's 20-year contribution. My email: stargirth@gmail.com.

1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
