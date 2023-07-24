part insect ,part fungus? this is removed from a 2x vax person. white lace fungus with legs. morgs in the background x 400. the diagonal brown line is a human hair for scale.

a simple test to see how contaminated you are. wet a band aid pad with cds and stick on your calf muscle for one day. this was the worst one i have seen. didnt need a microscope to see that many. the cbd above came from this one. the grey areas are masses of morgs. some bundles of blue ones and some are bundles of all red ones.

normally takes a scope to see them. i have found a simpler, faster and easier way is to use a skin scope. i bought a cheap $25 digital one and it works. people wake up fast when they see for themselves and they can operate these themselves. the best place to look is the dead skin around the heels to start. you can also see the biofilm on and in the skin with them. i will be buying a higher quality one as they can also be used with a stand as a cheap microscope for blood.

$25. a good gift to those you care about

and yes i see lots of these in the blood too

for something different. these critters were in honey. i have looked at many supplements and don’t take most of them now.

above, my sputum. its easy to see stuff in sputum and people are way more likely to donate this than blood. early microscopy and not high quality but hexagons and fractals galore - not normal.

above pcr test liquid. when handling the pcr it was one of the few times i wore gloves, but still felt contaminated. couldnt imagine sticking one up the snouzer

a different view of our blood.

Leave a comment

Share