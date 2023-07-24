matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Jul 24, 2023

cds is chlorine dioxide solution. look up comusav english for good info. i am in new zealand. Thanks.

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Jul 24, 2023

yep, post there sometimes and i have spoken to rider there, he is a real character that one.

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