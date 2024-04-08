matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Apr 8, 2024

4 am here now and up again soon so will be back tonight. Enjoy, Cheers. m

Reply
Share
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Apr 11, 2024Edited

The ministry of health in NZ has banned the sale of 532 green lasers to the public, even the small 5 mW ones. Do they know this can activate or control this tech? Why is this ban done by the MOH and not a different authority?

Its probably a good thing as this is not the laser you want to use on yourself until more is known. Someone needs to find out what laser nM's and frequency makes the mice start biting like zombies. it will probably include one or more of the 4 listed below. Watch the zombi presentation in my notes for more info.

470, 473, 532 or 589nm as is what they are using to activate, or work with optogentics and photogenes . Note the 532 is in the green spectrum and is probably one of the most common available online.

There may be a perfect combination for deactivation that does incorporate one of the above but we don't know at this stage.

( Edit - more is known and the 532 is the one to use.)

m

Reply
Share
3 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 matt · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture