Starting with yesterday and going backwards.

A very direct way of testing the effect of a green laser on the blood.

Some serious programmable medical lasers.

This is the blood just prior to lasering

This is the same blood shortly after…

Stunned and glad as I was to see this result, I don’t think my emotions were as high as the man whose blood it was. Thanks Mr MLK . The other thing of note here is its the first time I have seen a gel bubble in a degraded state as above.

Two people did this yesterday and the other person showed a significant release of a number of the fibers into the blood that appeared on the slide, Including those rare red ones. Disabled / unhooked, I am not sure. There was only one tiny one in the first sample but many post the laser. The same reduction in the gel content was obvious in this person as well.

There are many cheap green lasers at 30 $ upwards and this may be as simple as using one of them on the skin over a vein for 5 to 10 minutes per day. We don’t know yet, but hope so. The entire blood supply passes through a vein in about 5 minutes. Narrowing down the best frequencies and power levels is next. Even the cost of treatment with one of these machines intravenously as above is a relatively low cost at approximately 1 to 2 hundred dollars I think.

(Edit / update - we tried the cheap laser and did not get the same results)

Prior to this..

Last week we tried a combination of lasers on some blood slides to see if Sam’s work could be replicated in reducing the gels and disabling the dots. This was after the good Doc and I had the honor of a discussion with Silvia about her work to date.

The method was to take two blood samples, one from each hand with the ideal scenario of having an equal amount of gel bubbles on both. 3 of us were present to choose from, myself and a couple of nice ladies being trained in this fine art of tech hunting.

We tried my blood first, no luck as I didn’t have the gel bubbles, second person, A, same result. We got lucky with the third person, N, with 2 samples the same each with a couple of moderate sized gel bubbles under the cover slip. While I did go first, I still felt bad about the ladies having to have a wee prick in both hands. Chivalry is not outdated yet.

We put one slide on a separate scope as a control, focused on one gel bubble. This bubble continued to grow in the typical fashion that is reminiscent of intestines or a colon.

The other slide was put on a scope with both the green and a blue laser focused on a similar gel bubble. There was both an overlapping area and 2 separate areas with the individual colors. This bubble had at least an 80% reduction in growth in comparison. The growth it did have was largely due to turning the machine off at times to change frequency and power settings. There were other anomalies that have given us more areas of research to do to replicate and confirm as well.

I do feel a bit slow as I and have seen that machine every week for months now. Still glad I resisted the urge to play with it unattended for all that time and without instructions ( old habits die hard , I have a story about a crane ) as I would have probably burned a hole in the roof or something equally stupid if I had.

For Prior to that look up Sam’s substack, latest post, below.

I didnt get to read Clifford’s good work and news until a few hours ago. That plus what I witnessed yesterday both gladdens the heart and is a reason for optimism. Many good things seem to be happening concurrently around me and there is many reasons for hope still. So many good people are coming to the fore today and entering the fray, while others are being exposed and justly so.

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