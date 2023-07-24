old saline solution from 2005 and 2012, i am looking at salts at the moment, sea (ocean gat hered) , Himalayan, natural shop bought iodised sea salt , saline etc. look up dr nixons substack for the reason and some great videos of the assembly process. (nixonlab.com). salt v 1 and salt v2..

Whats more ubiquitous than salt? and its a great place to hide self assembling nano tech.

x 1600

x2000

below all saline.

the below pics are taken from a x 2 fizza victim. i just used crystal clear tape to take samples of his calf muscle. the small white debri is epithelial (skin) cells. i gave him the skin scope and he found lots of morgs and biofilm in ,on and coming out of his skin. these pics are from my bio scope .

eggs for breaky?

below - this is from the $25 digital scope that is hand held and just plugs into your pc. not high quality but once you know what you are looking at , enough.

house dust, plenty of free floating morgs to breath in. when looking at them under the scope they have very unique behavior properties. they attach at the base and are hard to blow away, but breath very gently on them and they move similar to a snake.

and its nice to see something normal every now and then too. you get sick of seeing what is being done to us all. below something nice and natural on top of a morg in the same dust.

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