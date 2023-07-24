matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Jul 24, 2023

Thanks Damon, you were my inspiration to start posting some of my stuff. I have lots.

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Peter 🔒's avatar
Peter 🔒
Jul 31, 2023

excellent photos. So maybe the Epicureans were right about life?

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