matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
Sep 1, 2023

Wow, Matt the Man!

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2 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
Sep 1, 2023

Yes. Morg/CDB victims are the canaries in the coal mine. I can also say I followed and watched Skizit for years, but something seemed off finally, so I left her alone. She did this weird series on nestling mockingbirds. (Yes, Mockingbirds. Project Mockingbird...) They were terrified of her coming to their nest and videoing them repeatedly. She told me some stories about her life in particular her daughter being burned alive when "they" tried to stop her. When I pointed out she should stop terrorizing the baby birds, she didn't seem to understand. I found this very strange from a person who had been victimized by others. She claimed she had been "rescued" by a man, a benefactor, and had moved with him to Florida. She also claimed she cured herself of Morg/CDB. I don't know for certain that no one has ever cured themselves, but I've never met one who has. I have encountered people who claimed they cured themselves and I came to see they never had it. I'm not sure the information she gave out in her videos was not partially misdirection. She was never clear with me how she came to know so much scientifically. She claimed to be a public school teacher. She's a mystery to me.

I can confirm that fruit flies, spiders and some other insects find me irresistable. Though mosquitoes never bite me anymore. Also, I have noticed the flower smell coming from me and a small child sat in my lap and told me I smelled like flowers and I never wear perfume or scented products. In some cultures, saints have been noted for smelling like flowers. I'm no saint, but there's that.

Thank you for the incredible photos. All life, even the detrimental sort, is so beautiful.

I was living in NYC when 911 happened. Several radio stations opened their airwaves to callers to express their thoughts and feelings. I will never forget a woman who called in and said her very young daughter was watching the towers being hit on TV over and over on a loop and the huge fireballs that exploded and when she asked the girl why she was staring at it, the child answered, "It's so beautiful, Mommy."

The human spirit is amazing. Sometimes I get a glimpse of why God loves us so.

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