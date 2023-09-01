Unfortunately not an entrant for high times magazine. Purple Haze maybe?

These samples came from using a different technique to remove them from my legs. I wanted some “ live bait” as such so just used distilled water and friction to roll ‘em up. After gathering I put them on a slide without a cover slip as I wanted clear shots without any barrier.

They are now culturing in distilled water . What I found interesting was the formation of the bubbles after about 5 minutes. You cant see a fibre, they are skin rolls like above.

Not all fibres are blue ,red ,brown, yellow or black. Somwe are crystal clear and remind me of optic fibres. this was a double stranded coil of these.

OK, back to blue bud.

This piece got me due to its having a solid and non fibrous core with an odd hue.

Its very hard to capture what you can see through the eyepieces on film. There is no digital interference at all and because of the focus plane a photo will never do justice or give the clear vision you get direct. I hope this gives an indication at least.

This developed after I purposely stopped removing them from my legs so I could see what they progress into for myself. This is even though I have seen plenty of others progress right through to insect bits etc coming out. Makes for good pics tho. Back to the regular peroxide for me now.

The following pics are from an instant test by way of simple putting crystal clear tape onto a couple of areas where these guys currently hang out. The opaque white stuff is normal skin epithelial cells and the sparkly stuff is bio film.

Eg:

It does seem like attracts like too. No other spidey things anywhere else. Same as the blue or red fibres congregate and don’t mix when they start to make cocoons or whatever it is they do..

Not skin cells.

I do like that color. The top one. Still. Beauty mate. Clear ends and one end very dendritic. Should be a clue there huh?

Multi stranded with a cool head.

Pushing the limits, what I’d do for an infinity objective…

This guy was different too, a foxtail, just to tie it back to the beginning.

And finally for those that like more than comic books, a bit of research that you can dig in to.

Morg patents and list eg: fruit fly basis, plant, bacteria, fungus, zebrafish, catfish, African poison claw frog, olive baboon, chimp , dog, cow, sheep, herpes, sarcoma, leukemia, hiv, rickettsia, candida, anthrax, yellow fever, typhoid ,syphilis = only some of the genetic input.

I firmly believe that the modern updated version will have extremophile dna as well. It just what I would do if wearing the evil hat, and explains the high temp resistance.. Be great if any of you that have the time to have a dig and let me know.

bio weapon patent is called: encoding insect exosomes receptor.

6 sub patents.

explains the bugs being attracted to you by way of malt / barley fermenting in you plus flower scent.

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-6245531-B1

https://patents.google.com/patent/US6245531B1/en

There are many patents and the new ones give some good hints at what we are dealing with, if the above isn’t enough.

Good research and a good book by a good Lady.

https://rumble.com/v2vmzm4-julie-mellae-on-morgellons-and-lyme-bioweapons-in-australia.html

Some of the old Morgellons sites had great info and many were taken down at the beginning of this scam. Skizit post from 2012. This has the tech in new undies , but also lots of other relevant info eg: rh+ blood is different , targeting of skin ( very important) etc. Use this link to find his other stuff. Millions of people have been dealing with the ramifications of this junk for a few decades now and their research is valuable.

https://odysee.com/@Traduction-Travail-Skizit-Gesture:0/ORGANISMES-FILAMENTEUX:2 (Originally posted 2012) …….

The graphene is a new addition compared to the original morgs etc. Carbon nano tubes and other similar developments have all been added to the mix I’m sure.

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