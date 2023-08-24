Hadn’t had time to look at my blood for a while but was interested to see if there was a change since taking high dose C.

Indeed there was, but not in a good way. Same non brownian type particles in the C i took and a lot of webbing. These particles don’t seem to get caught in the web, just like spiders huh. Those particles now have a name for me . Spider bots that make bot web.

Just another coincidence I’m sure, but the only change since I last looked was the C.

I have since been informed these are fibrils and indicate clotting. While no doubt correct , I do like the web and spider bots layman’s perspective. In a still high res shot the schizophrenic movements captured did show some filaments, with some 3 legged and joined in the middle. Needless to say, like many, I watch my blood decline for whatever reason its happening to us all. This is not accidental nor normal in my opinion but just another part of depopulation. This webbing is not seen in my fresh blood, only after it has sat for a day.

My response to this will be seen in the following posts.

Video is x 40 x 15 x 10 x 3 and reduced to low res as uploadings have been tricky lately.

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