matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Shawn Paul Melville's avatar
Shawn Paul Melville
Aug 25, 2023

Those "spider bots" you have found are called Clathrin Graphene Quantum Dots. This is a living self aware self assembling two way neural interface. It is the true purpose of the mRNA technology. The backbone.

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2023/01/29/mrna-developer-obama-brain-interface-tzar-directly-connected-to-fauci-ai-transhumanist-covid-agenda/

Use this protocol to deactivate the GQDs, which will decouple the Clathrin neural lace. Then do another analysis.

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2023/02/06/a-scalar-wave-field-or-torus-will-decouple-your-brain-from-the-clathrin-mrna-neural-interface/

You can contact me at shawn@civilianintelligencenetwork.ca

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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Agent Midnight Rider
Aug 24, 2023

TRY CBDA CBDG or CBD.. Our test cleared up two unvaccinated, testing vaccinated now. Before and after live Blood analysis By Doctor Robert Young see for video https://redemperorcbd.com/covid-detox-test-with-cbd-and-ph-miracle-diet-before-and-after-live-blood-exams/

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