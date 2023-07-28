having described this in a previous post and not liking to repeat myself i will be brief.

my r/h nostril had been leaky for 6 approx weeks and i had lost my sense of smell for a while so tried snorting straight 6% food grade peroxide. yes it was what i imagine snorting wasabi would be like. not medical advice…..

later that day while working upside down my nose started to bleed a tad. very unusual for me. i caught this in my hand as i had felt something moving deep up there, approx 5mm long and 2.5mm round.

it was incredibly stretchy and when it snapped it retracted to below, as one end of it.

next morning first thing i was happy to note i could smell again and my nose was no longer leaky. a win for the common man :)

red fibres running lengthwise inside it, also a few morgs.

an inclusion of some description

so many of these objects seem to have something akin to a fetal eye, nose and mouth it all seems a bit uncanny.

my wee piggy.

that ain’ a booger jim!

mashed it up a bit but it didn’t bring much clarity to the subject, just exposed a few clear morgs.

you could probably use a solution using distilled water to make some 1% peroxide and take more time and less discomfort to achieve similar results but each to their own.

peroxide is great as its more oxygen and i think as this bs progresses we will need more through various methods.

its also very cheap and would be hard to contaminate.

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