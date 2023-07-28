matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 2, 2023

hi Linda, thanks for that info, i wasn't aware of it. both Dr Nixon and i will be posting more next week on saline. I wouldn't use any until after that.

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John Vargo's avatar
John Vargo
Jul 28, 2023

If you had higher magnification you could see the demons.All the heavy metals sprayed on us for 30 yrs has lowered the vibration of humanity.Interesting fetal observation,I've seen the reptilians also in other photos.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frIhzLHHryA

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