Not a branded colloidal gold product and not one I would take. Lets hope we have some citizen testing standards for these products soon. Think I will have to get more samples of this to look at. So many strange phenomena it was hard to keep up. This is just a small sample.

Extra posts today as its someone’s birthday.

12 second mark , something traveling fast deeper down. Just unexplainable.

After drying in places. Anything with a box and an Arial is suss to me these days after what we have all seen.

Another one forming.

It did at least have some gold in it.

Sorry, I don’t have a complaints department, so will just ignore them. Cheers.

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