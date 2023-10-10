matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Peter's avatar
Peter
Oct 10, 2023Edited

Hi Matt. Can you please explain what you mean by this colloidal gold. Is this looking at a sample of colloidal gold water or is it added to something else? I have been making my own colloidal gold for a few months now & imbibing for experimental nootropic & immune enhancing purposes but mine is made by a high voltage process giving Np in the 30nm range I believe since it is a pink to purplish color. There should be no actual gold colored particles visible if made correctly since due to plasmon resonance the colors vary with Np size. Red is the preferred color & shows 15-30nm range with colors changing as the particle size increases. Your images seem to show Gold micro dots indicating fairly large pieces of elemental Gold in the micron range.

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10 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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Karl.C
Oct 10, 2023

If that is bacteria buddy then I'm not sure which it could be. It's not coccoid, rod, spirochete, or any I could put my finger on. Does look a little weird. Try getting a better snap shot of it and do a reverse image lookup to see if any known matches appear for bacteria. It's not on my western list. If its a some kind of zoospore it is more intelligent and organised in its Movement than any I've seen. Nice.

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