Edge of coverslip. Big difference slip / no slip.

Adapting my scope for all at same time, time lapse, high def and standard view.

Left hand ph mount (above) has an iris that can be used on lamp for better effects.

like this:

x4000, better ph camera - $50… today. Expect better pics.

pic

Replaced x 100 oil with x60 achromatic dry for ease / no mess, and use with lowered condenser.

for shots like this funny pink shape: It has other better uses too.

All pics old possum blood, just liked it for art.

As you get more magnification you get restricted to layers that you can see. This can be useful to identify what layer you are looking at. Slide layer.

Coverslip layer.

Artifact.

Contamination. I can tell as its on top of the coverslip.

This is..

That.

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