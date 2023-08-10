Nearly Wordless
Pics
Edge of coverslip. Big difference slip / no slip.
Adapting my scope for all at same time, time lapse, high def and standard view.
Left hand ph mount (above) has an iris that can be used on lamp for better effects.
like this:
x4000, better ph camera - $50… today. Expect better pics.
pic
Replaced x 100 oil with x60 achromatic dry for ease / no mess, and use with lowered condenser.
for shots like this funny pink shape: It has other better uses too.
All pics old possum blood, just liked it for art.
As you get more magnification you get restricted to layers that you can see. This can be useful to identify what layer you are looking at. Slide layer.
Coverslip layer.
Artifact.
Contamination. I can tell as its on top of the coverslip.
This is..
That.
Sure Matt
I laid it out basically how you mount the slide and hermetically seal them(not totally needed)
So go buy some isotonic to crevicular or blood solutions and add 1 drop of saliva or blood to 1 drop off isotonic solution
This is the digital nano art canvas technique to encourage assembly
https://hillmd.substack.com/p/metals-in-vaccines-enable-5g-killings/comment/14065431
Your at least trying Matt 🤠
Here is how you make nano magic happen on the slide before your eyes 👀
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