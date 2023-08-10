matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Neo
Aug 11, 2023

Sure Matt

I laid it out basically how you mount the slide and hermetically seal them(not totally needed)

So go buy some isotonic to crevicular or blood solutions and add 1 drop of saliva or blood to 1 drop off isotonic solution

This is the digital nano art canvas technique to encourage assembly

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6 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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Neo
Aug 11, 2023

https://hillmd.substack.com/p/metals-in-vaccines-enable-5g-killings/comment/14065431

Your at least trying Matt 🤠

Here is how you make nano magic happen on the slide before your eyes 👀

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