Couldn’t load the video but here’s a shot of the latest trial. 43 minutes of 100 mw total power of blue (50) plus green (50) IV. No pulse or frequency added for now. Still feeling good and nothing adverse from it. I will monitor from here. First instant effect was seeing the large orange gobblers (gel bubbles that swallow healthy cells) disappear. Happy with that.

A shot I captured of blood jetting when first put on a slide. How and why I have no idea. The whole slide was unlike anything I have seen and the man whose blood it was has now improved to a normal state.

People ask “how do these synthetic cells enter my body?” - they probably don’t, as they seem to be manufactured inside us, from us. Does anyone need more proof that these are not air bubbles we are seeing?

This discovery was made by the owner of the blood when he was given the opportunity to search through his own blood on the scope prior to getting a green laser treatment. Nothing being hidden here from the people. Thanks K.

Synthetic blood cells exiting a gel bubble. Prior to a laser.

Off to mix and mingle with ours.

Note the thicker membrane on those cells.

A disappearing cell inside the bubble. Just magic, like quantum physics according to most books.

A different view of some parts of this phenomena. Those could be some of our blood cells inside this structure but if so they are able to exit in part and still form a membrane. Note the dots and links that are seen to surround some of these cells in this view.

Out of order but having taken half a day to load just these few videos I am not risking trying to rearrange it. I don’t think its substack doing this.

3 weeks in now and the proof of the benefits of the lasers is only getting better, even using a direct method whether IV or sublingual. Its been great being able to show people the instant and dramatic improvement in their blood, let alone some off the positive feedback being given some time later on.

One of the first to do it here 3 weeks ago showed an 80% improvement in the blood after an IV treatment. One week later there was a 10% regression and a 20 minute sublingual was done where the blood was back to a 80 % improvement. She came in a couple of days ago to see her blood and there was no need for any further treatment. She will come back in another two weeks for a review.

I did a double canula IV in series with both the 532 green and the 405 blue at full strength ( 50mw ) for 43 minutes a few days ago, so the blood was passing the blue first and followed by the green 30mm later. No ill effects and a big improvement in my blood. I will be monitoring the progression as this experiment will show the effects of what a full strength dose of the combination can do.

It may not be 100% yet, but its the biggest and fastest improvement I have seen from any treatment tried or suggested to date. For those with low powered cold lasers the sublingual may be the best way to get an effect. A bit of cellophane wrap or a soft disposable translucent glove finger may suffice for putting the laser in for that purpose.

