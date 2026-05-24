Its been 5 months since unpublishing in protest at age verification. Don’t know if it made any difference but felt it was worth a crack. Also it gave me a good break from a time consuming activity. I discovered happily that all the comments are retained when republishing as I felt a tad bad about the possibility of losing others input. Due to this I will republish in full many of the most relevant posts as when I do that there is no annoying emails received by subscribers.

The new material is at the end of The Clifford Carnicom repost. Not hard to find as there are currently only 3 posts up… Over the next few months I will repopulate the site but you will only get notified of fresh posts.

Something I coughed up, a trichome. Tree defense against a toxic sky.

Best,

M.

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