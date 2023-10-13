matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Susan
Oct 14, 2023

Your hard work and patience is appreciated. R.R. Rife is an inspiration to persevere. So much good work to build on has been kept from, hidden from common knowledge to build on. Prayers for peace and protection for us all.

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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Webe1
Oct 14, 2023

The fact that they asked Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea to speak at this event is a step in the right direction (albeit slow). After they analyzed the live blood of some participants at the event, there’s no denying it.

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