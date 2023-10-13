The “thing” - coming next post.

From my friend Erics channel on telegram.

FM8, [7/10/2023 12:20 AM]

NANO-INTRUDERS, YOU SEE In your body, a hidden threat resides, Nanoparticles, lurking, where wellness collides.

They're like stealthy invaders, tracking in disguise, Scheming in silence as your health is jeopardized.

They weave through your bloodstream, silent and sly, A shadowy presence, with motives awry.

Please, beware, for these particles may deceive, As they navigate your body, causing you to grieve.

They're like tiny saboteurs, undermining your health, Unseen, yet impactful, like a secret stealth.

Please take heed, for their harm can't be denied, As they disrupt your balance, lurking deep inside.

These nanoparticles, a concern we must address, For in your health journey, they may cause distress.

Seeking ways to mitigate their detrimental effect, Is crucial, you see, to ensure you are protected.

~Cherie’ Henderson, 2023

( **link appears to be down at present, no surprise today) Get the Nano out! www.scanfornano.com

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment