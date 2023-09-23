NZ Conference, mass testing for body tech and results thereof.
Confirmed, nearly all have it now regardless of poking status.
The NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) conference was held with approximately 800 attendees. It was labeled as the Truth, Justice and healing conference.
We set up 3 microscopes. Dr Nixon and myself with darkfield plus one skin inspection scope. As the numbers were a bit overwhelming at times we switched between doing skin and blood on the big scopes. The first day was a marathon of about 12 hours.
Structure being formed. I am seeing a lot of new forms appearing.
Different again.
And again, huge….
2 different views of the same object.
?
Another piece emanating from the gel.
Purple madness.
Very similar to the other large rectangular structure above, this showed up later in the week.
The top of it.
Surface contours of same.
Stingray.
Not all big.
This is at the end of a fibre and the video is coming in another post. A rare capture of blood cells being transferred along the fibres length and instantly congealing upon entering the bubble below.
Capture of the weekend , not mine but happy to pinch it. Thanks, David.😎
The most important work of the weekend was carried out by a pressed ganged volunteer who worked tirelessly taking skin samples from the calf muscles of the masses and searching them for the blue fibres.
Below is an example and shows 2 of them amongst normal skin cells. From 200 odd people there were only a handful where they were not found. As we were mass screening we only used a maximum of 60x mag for that test and I have no doubt that if we had gone to 200x we would also have found a few babies on / in them too.
The main message from the weekend is that we are all in the same boat regardless of poison shot status. Yes the vakd have a head start but I believe we will all catch up over time.
Its time to stop the division that these entities want to drive between us as people and start living as we used to. That includes all the normal human relations that give us descendants too. That’s a direct unqualified medical opinion, but I stand by it.. .. I probably gave and received more hugs that weekend than in the previous 3 years and there was no stupid question of status. Purebloods ? Pah!
There is hope when you see the character of your nation come out. Yes there were a few shocked that they had it while thinking all possible actions had been done to avoid it, but that was a small minority. I didn’t see fear. I saw courage in the face of adversity.
The Men were Men and the Women were Women, just as it really is. A special shout out to the Colin Meads / Sir Edmund Hillary type Man from my old King Country hunting ground - Its great to know you are still out there and gives me confidence for our future in this struggle.
The Kiwis will not go quietly or easily…. Kia Kaha….
Utu…
Hi Matt
Some of the artifacts you are seeing that are white and whispy look suspiciously like fibres from KIM wipes which I stopped using several years ago because of sample contamination. I suggest you switch to using normal tissues and give them an extra clean wipe before putting a sample on. Always wipe in 1 direction only to reduce friction and contamination.
Once I started doing this the incidence of this type of contamination almost disappeared. See if the same happens for you.
I must come and visit again if you have a file of all the good juicy slides as I'd like to see them.
All strength to what you are doing mate!
If you want to email them to me I'd be interested to comment if I can, david@hhc.nz
Kindest Blessings
David Holden, ND, MS
Naturopathic Oncologist
Darkfield Microscopist for 35+ years
I've been a recluse since 2020. I should be surprised if i have blue blurms in my calf skin. or thick blood. loneliness is a small price to pay for peace of mind.
Now, I remember 2021 when the vax was being pushed in Auckland. I remember seeing my young friends fall, one by one, and take the shot. One went yellow on the day. Another; I was out for a walk, and I saw this guy at a takeaway bar, and his legs were grey. I thought "that guy has been vaxed" And then he turned around, and it was a friend. and sure enough, he had the shot that day, and was feeling crook, and his face too was grey, and he was getting some food before going home to rest.
There is nothing that can compensate for the grief of seeing people you like or love fall for this nonsense.
Not everyone has been affected. I have a poor sense of smell, but I can tell by vascular clues whether someone was affected by the vax. It is particularly easy with the young. they end up with blotchy hands and legs. Some, it's an all-over pallor. this was a rare thing before 2018. I look forward to the day when they want to take their vengeance against the perpetrators, for I shall help them, I shall help them, knowing they cannot prolong their lives, but at least obtain a shred of justice, a tendril of retribution, a gram of equity.