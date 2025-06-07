matt’s microscopy

matt. j.a.o.b
I forgot this one...

https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/UNEXPLAINED-DEATHS-OF-DOCTORS,-AUTISM,-GCMAF-AND-NAGALASE-%E2%98%A4-THE-HAGMANN-REPORT---DR.-TED-BROER:d

Sorry no affiliate link ;) - https://naturalsolutions.co.nz/products/imuno-1ml-vial-40000ng-gcmaf

John L Mason
Jun 7

Matt .... I give CDS to anyonevwho comes to me and asks! Todate I have seen ...

° Person with lung cancer totally cleared using C Protocol at 30 mil per day.

The woman was dynamically changed

° Woman with blood clot in her leg which disappeared witin 2 weeks. Again Protocol C at 30 mils per day.

° This above woman also has currently a brain tumour which has stopped growing and continuing withba higher level of CDS. She livesvin hope.

° Another woman with brain tumour has been on tis same protocol and been progressing well with increasing hope. Her appearance has also changed.

° One man whose wife started giving it to him as a last ditch saw him come out confusion and hold lucid conversation with his wife. Sadly he ran out of time and passed away.

We continue to see break throughs

