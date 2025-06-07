No medical advice here, just some opinions, observations, objections and questions of an ordinary bloke.

3000+ plants have been shown to exhibit consistent anti-cancer effectiveness.

I only have one blood micrograph for this post - its enough to make the point. Having lost 2 immediate family members to what is seen above is a reminder for me of the continuing corruption of much of modern medicine and the true cost of the ongoing lies involved.

The question I ask myself today is did they need to die from that if they had the knowledge I have now? I honestly don’t believe so and that’s the shame of it.

Other cancers have taken more of my family too and I feel the same about them now.

As we enter the new era of “turbo c” these are questions many of us should hope to avoid and may do so with some open and honest research. Hopefully many will add a succinct contribution of anti cancer meds, plants and protocols to what I list below.

A question I have heard a few times now. Can we see some cancers, even with a cheap darkfield or even brightfield scope?

Yes, the above picture is leukemia - not a single independent red blood cell to be seen and a proliferation of white blood cells in the serum.

And yet there are still those who say there is no credible scientific justification or medical diagnosis possible by anyone looking at the blood. Shame, and proof of how corrupt modern medicine can still be.

I doubt there is anyone on my site that cannot see the difference between this picture and how normal human blood should look. Every real Dr should have a microscope in their clinic and there is a reason this is actively discouraged, if not outright banned.

Even most good awake Dr’s are too scared to have one today. Yes, that is a direct challenge.

Worse still for me is that there is a dearth of free live and dried blood analysis information available to the general public online that is not behind some sort of paywall. This will change soon.

CURE. Not a word I like use when talking about cancer, with a few exceptions.

One exception and the modern story ( post rocketfella) would have too start here with Royal Raymond Rife. For anyone with cancer who wants to research:

https://theroyalrifestory.com/

There is also a reason we don’t have scopes available to see what Rife could see 100 years ago - seem odd to you? There is an incredible film of him zooming in multiple times to a depth we don’t see now, long before todays diet of cgi BS. Its worth finding.

Rocketfella, 1901 and the corrupt takeover of modern medicine that’s still practiced to this day. Many will recognise some similar strategies and tactics still in use if they watch a few documentaries on how that occurred. Follow that up with rocketfellas 2012 operation lockstep document to see that the entire scamdemic was probably planned by the same entity long ago.

Operation lockstep. For a “conspiracy theory” to be so prophetic seems beyond the chance of any possible coincidence, especially coming from the same source that is today enacting the plan.

https://b-skeptical.info/operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document/

I have recently done what will now be part of an annual ( or even 6 monthly) self see / self c detox.

This is just a layman’s take on what at first look seems a very complicated and controversial subject but can actually be simplified and demystified with a smidgen of applied logic.

Baffled Dr’s, Turbo c, Parasites vs Cell Mutations, Banned “cures”, History, Rifes BX virus, virus / no virus debate, dna / genetics debate, Miss Disinfo / agents, Chemical Organic or Natural Supplements (CONS for short), possible hydrogel / polymer contribution to c, cbd / cbg / thc / rick simpson oil, CDS, - there is a huge amount of data and sources of information to wade through for those with a vested interest in finding an answer to whatever form of cancer they want to resolve.

The wider the field of information sources you are willing to look at before making your own mind up about your own “truth” about this subject, the better.

Some issues for consideration are:

Psychology - Modern “pointing the bone”. The natural psychological fear response to a diagnosis and the effects of that. ( I have always wondered if when they tell someone “you only have 2 months to live” its because they know how long the poison usually takes to kill , plus the nocebo effect)

Parasites - Just because anti parasitic meds get rid of many cancers doesn’t necessarily mean all cancers are parasitic.

Viruses - just because the methodology to isolate a virus is laughable doesn’t mean there are no infectious agents - its just a label to me today. This post is specific to cancer and i don’t want it to be about this debate.

Sugars / Fermentation

Other - please see and contribute to the comment section.

Initial Resources:

CDS

- Dr Andreas Kalker, Comusav, The link should auto translate but if not go to the bottom and click English if needed.

https://comusav.com/?s=cancer

plus:

plus : free ebook here.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fandreaskalcker.com%2Fen%2Fcds-clo2%2Fcds-protocols.html&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNE8jKi5EInttYsnPCtshXgASfL3cA

Plus: I cant find him now but will include intramural injection of CDS directly into any tumors in the comment section when I do. A great promising method that I would happily do if needed. edit : here

Dr Thomas Lodi, quite a character , his 4 decades of oncology speaks. “ Don’t ever enter a building where one of the exit doors says morgue”

His speech on the mechanisms of fenben ( reposted in my notes) is what led me to his site, below.

https://drlodi.com/the-standard-of-scare/

Peroxide - in my notes is a free ebook that covers all the suppressed medical discoveries over many decades with this simple, cheap product. Many have cured lung cancers nebulising peroxide. Something I do daily when I remember to.

photobiomodulation - See weber medical.

https://www.webermedical.com/index.php?id=43&lang=en

Bio resonance machines. - I am now on my fourth iteration of bio machines and am happy with the results coming from the metatron. This was developed by Nesterov from the Russian Institute of psycho Physics over many years.

My personal experience was getting rid of a regular pain in my right lung that was weekly for about 5 years. Being a heavy smoker for 5 decades plus I figured this was just the cost and probably wouldn’t go away.

On the machine this showed up as a large bunch of 6’s ( the worst ranking 1 < 6 ). It took a few weeks of meta therapies ( x 4 sessions) to reduce this down to 4’s and below and the pain has not returned in the months since. I figure I might get another few decades of smoking in yet.

These machines are the end result coming from Tesla and Rife’s works a long time ago. Research never stopped by both Russia and the USA. Rife’s work went to the Einstein institute of medicine after they shut him down. I think this is what will be a main component of the new ai medicine being rolled out (medbeds anyone?) as recently announced by rfk, starting in rural areas.

My take on any ai medicine will be that if you have a good social credit score ( think of the recent data theft of all US citizens by “our friends musky and theel” etc - yes you already have one of sorts), have not said anything bad about the dictators or spoken truths on social media, then you may just leave treatment feeling good and actually be healed. Otherwise you may initially feel good when you leave, but die in your sleep according to whatever schedule the ai depop algorithm says is orderly for the local cleanup. Apologies if my Dr Evil hat upsets anyone but it all seems so obvious now.

The distrust in DR’s engendered by lockstep since 2020 have been a part of the larger plan to get rid of Dr’s and hospitals for the plebs. Fairly obvious strategy when you give it some thought - it all makes logical sense. Most Dr’s ignored the Hippocratic oath either due to the brainwashing or the $ when jabbing patients and many people realise this now. These Dr’s thought they had immunity and could act with impunity, but are now being told they have responsibility for their actions.

Joe Tippens - mycancerstoryrocks.com - search and find the interviews with Joe.

A brief look around the world shows many papers on natural anticancer plants such as the ones below:

China, TCM.

https://xiahepublishing.com/2996-3427/OnA-2024-00012

Indian papers on anticancer plants, Like TCM has thousands of years of trial and error behind much of it..

https://www.phcogrev.com/sites/default/files/PhcogRev-3-6-259.pdf

https://xiahepublishing.com/2996-3427/OnA-2024-00012

A Pakistani paper on traditional anticancer plants.

https://scispace.com/pdf/traditionally-used-medicinal-plants-with-anticancer-effect-a-53878ugp6q.pdf

A Nigerian paper on traditional anticancer plants

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s43094-021-00222-6?fromPaywallRec=true#ethics

An Asian paper on traditional anticancer plants

“Several plant products such as alkaloids, flavonoids, lignans, saponins, terpenes, taxanes, vitamins, minerals, glycosides, gums, oils, biomolecules and other primary and secondary metabolites play significant roles in either inhibiting cancer cell activating proteins, enzymes and signaling pathways”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2221169117308730

Mexico

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1934578X231187458?icid=int.sj-abstract.similar-articles.7

Excerpt:

“Throughout history, the utilization of plants has been used for medicinal purposes. The oldest records of using plants for medicinal purposes date back almost 5000 years and refer to over 250 different types of plants. Some plants that were recorded thousands of years ago, such as poppy (pain relief), henbane (sedative), and mandrake (an ingredient in making medicine), are still used today for their medicinal properties1. Palestine, with its unique geographical location and rich biodiversity, is known for its medicinal plants, with an estimate 2953 plant species2. Currently, more than10% of plants are used for their medicinal properties and contain alkaloids and terpenoids3. However, due to limited resources and studies conducted, much of the published data does not accurately reflect the actual status of medicinal plants in Palestine or the Palestinian territory4,5.

The study of the anticancer properties of plants dates back centuries. However, instead of a couple hundred anticancer medicinal plants, approximately 35,000 plant species are being studied for their anticancer properties, and 3000 plants have been shown to exhibit consistent anti-cancer effectiveness6. Plant-derived drugs are preferred for anticancer treatment as they are highly efficient and generally well-tolerated by the body, being non-toxic to human cells. However, with people turning away from chemotherapy due to its risky side effects, there is a significant demand for herbal medicine, leading to an increase in the diversity of medicinal plants7,8,9,10. Additionally, many medicinal plants have been found to be more efficacious in curing various infectious diseases and alleviating the side effects of synthetic antimicrobial drugs11,12,13,14,15.”

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1934578X231187458?icid=int.sj-abstract.similar-articles.7

Kate Shemani, Neo and many others have also done some good posts on cancer. Look them up.

My recent initial c detox, (also the start of a longer term ropeworm and synthetic BS detox) was:

Ivermectin. up to 24mg per day.

Fenbedazole. 500mg per day

Mebendazole. up to 1000 mg per day

All for ten days.

Pure gum of turpentine. 6 drops a day on a white death sugar cube. It tastes nice to me and the turpburps were actually quite enjoyable.

CDS. sporadicly

Peroxide. probably about 20 drops of 10% daily in my am coffee

Lugols Iodine a few drops daily in my am coffee.

Juice - including root vegetables!

I had no Herx from it and also never saw any worms in my kak under the scope. Even though I eat sushi and my main diet is fairly raw meat my take on any gut parasites I have are probably the more exotic and synthetic types that will require a long and heavy protocol to dislodge. A good friend who has done similar but to an extreme has now been 25 days in and is starting to have some extraordinary expulsions that I will include in my next post.

Today I feel the best I have for many years .

The above list plus:

burdock root

sheep sorrel

soursop leaf

pawpaw

curcumin

sea cucumber

moringa

basica

mistletoe

green lip mussel extract

royal jelly

aloe

licorice

cinnamon

ginger

goji

ginseng

green tea

vitamin C

waters: alkalising , high ph, hydrogen, structured etc

THC, CBD etc.

foods to eat and to avoid:

other things to avoid (like sugar, types of radiation, emf, (definitely any chemo pushers for me personally), etc.

A big list, lets do this in the comment section.

Disclaimer: I have no financial interest in either of these 2 New Zealand companies below ( but click on this affiliate link :)) but I do use their products myself after doing my usual look.

1/. Longevity foundation, lugols iodine and other good clean products.

2/. Purify me (trade mark) . pure flow, pure mind, pure gut, pure defense. I have looked at the blood of many who have done these products and seen excellent results consistently after people have been taking them.

No there isn’t an affiliate link, look them up and buy direct.

Not a micrograph. Just setting up something new.

A new form of kickin” back with a tad o green.

Lastly a personal request. I am looking for information or any positive answers regarding ALS.

Thanks in advance for any input,

Matt.

